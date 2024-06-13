Summary Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE offers stylish looks and key features at a more affordable price point of $200 for the Bluetooth version.

With customizable watch faces, health monitoring capabilities, and over 100 workout tracking options, this smartwatch competes with more expensive rivals.

While Samsung has more wearable hardware in the pipeline, including additional Galaxy Watch models expected in July, the Galaxy Watch FE is a value-driven option for those in the Samsung ecosystem.

Even if you never considered yourself to be a wearables person, it’s hard to argue with the features and benefits of today’s smartwatches. There are several different options to choose from, thanks to manufacturers like Apple and Google throwing their hats in the ring. However, not all consumers are looking for a watch that has complex features to automate everyday tasks. To cater to those who may want a trendy option without skimping on the most important technology, Samsung is introducing a new product.

Samsung has announced the addition of the Galaxy Watch FE to its smartwatch series, the first of its kind. Previously, the company had released several Fan Edition versions of its smartphones, and the initiative has had a common theme that extends to this smartwatch release: Give the people what they want without going overboard on the hardware expenses, leading to a more affordable product with the same stylish looks and most of the functionality of Samsung's flagships.

This wearable will come in one 40mm size, with pink gold, black, and silver color options. To start, a Bluetooth-enabled version of the Galaxy Watch FE will debut on June 24 at a price of $200. Samsung intends on bringing an edition featuring LTE connectivity to the market in October 2024 for $250.

A closer look at the Galaxy Watch FE specs

Some of the key features of the Galaxy Watch FE include customizable watch faces, a durable glass display, and a one-click band that can be easily changed for style purposes. Technology-wise, it also has health and fitness monitoring capabilities that put it on par with some of its most versatile competitors. For instance, it can detect abnormal heart rates and irregular heart rhythms, which may be indicative of a health issue. With Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, it can also help users track their sleep habits. If fitness monitoring is something of interest, Samsung notes that the Galaxy Watch FE will have the ability to track more than 100 different workouts.

Source: Samsung

Although this is the first time Samsung has confirmed and announced such details, leaks on the Galaxy Watch FE and the timing of their cadence had us expecting a July 10 release alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 series at the next Samsung Unpacked. While an earlier release is a pleasant surprise, Samsung still has an impressive roster of hardware in the pipeline for its upcoming keynote, so if your budget allows it, you might want to see what the next generation of Galaxy wearables has in store before jumping on the Galaxy Watch FE — but if value is your main goal and you're in Samsung's ecosystem, this might be the watch for you.