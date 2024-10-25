Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $164 $200 Save $36 The Galaxy Watch FE brings Samsung's popular Fan Edition variant to its smartwatch line for the first time, offering a hardware package that focuses on what matters most in an effort to reduce frivolous costs. The result is a stylish timepiece that looks like the Galaxy Watch 6 for two-thirds of the asking price. $164 at Amazon

Samsung is one of the main players in a big smartwatch market, and although it faces stiff competition from the likes of Google, Apple, and surprisingly, even OnePlus' new watches, the South Korean tech giant's wearables find a way to hold their own. It's 2024 flagship wearable portfolio, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, although great on paper, stood out from the rest of the market because they were the first Wear OS 5 wearables. But those weren't the only wearables the tech giant released this year.

The June-released Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (Bluetooth) is a pocket-friendly alternative to the tech giant's flagship wearables, and it proves that you don't need to dish out over $200 to get a quality wearable that fits in the Android ecosystem. The wearable is currently discounted by 18 percent at Amazon, effectively bringing its price down to $165 from $200.

Here's why we think this Galaxy Watch FE deal is worth considering

The Galaxy Watch FE is essentially a reskin of the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. At the time, we gave the Watch 4 a solid 8.5/10 rating — though times have changed. What was top-notch then might not be considered cutting-edge today. However, the Watch FE is guaranteed longer support from Samsung, and at a cheaper price tag when compared to other 2024-released wearables from the brand, the watch might just be a no-brainer for someone interested in reliability at a pocket-friendly price tag over the latest bells and whistles.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Case size 40mm Case Material Aluminum Display 1.2" AMOLED Display resolution 396 x 396 CPU Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz RAM 1.5GB Storage 16GB Battery 247mAh Cellular connectivity LTE (LTE model only) Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Connectivity NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Software Wear OS with One UI 5 Watch Health sensors Optical heart rate, electrical heart, bioelectrical impedance analysis Dimensions 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm Weight 25.9g IP Rating IP68 Strap size 20mm Colors Black, pink gold, and silver Price $200 Expand

The Watch FE also improves over the Watch 4 in some aspects. Its display is covered with sapphire crystals for added scratch resistance while the Watch 4's display was only glass, although protected by Gorilla Glass DX+. Additionally, the Watch FE features a skin temperature sensor, which was absent on the original Watch 4. Watch FE launched with Wear OS 4-based One UI Watch 5, though it will eventually gain Wear OS 5, future-proofing it for the time ahead.

It's worth noting that only the Black Watch FE colorway is currently discounted, with the Pink Gold and Silver options still listed for full price.