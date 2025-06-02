Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $160 $200 Save $40 Case Material Aluminum Case size 40mm Colors Black, Pink Gold, Silver Display 1.2" AMOLED CPU Exynos W920 The Galaxy Watch FE brings Samsung's popular Fan Edition variant to its smartwatch line for the first time, offering a hardware package that focuses on what matters most in an effort to reduce frivolous costs. The result is a stylish timepiece that looks like the Galaxy Watch 6 for two-thirds of the asking price.

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches that you can buy for Android. However, these can be quite expensive, which means, if you're on a budget, they might be out of reach. Luckily, the brand also makes an affordable smartwatch option, the Galaxy Watch FE, which delivers most of what you're looking for at a fraction of the cost. The best part is that it's now even cheaper to buy thanks to a steep discount, which drops it down to just $160 for a limited time.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch FE?