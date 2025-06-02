Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
- Case Material
- Aluminum
- Case size
- 40mm
- Colors
- Black, Pink Gold, Silver
- Display
- 1.2" AMOLED
- CPU
- Exynos W920
The Galaxy Watch FE brings Samsung's popular Fan Edition variant to its smartwatch line for the first time, offering a hardware package that focuses on what matters most in an effort to reduce frivolous costs. The result is a stylish timepiece that looks like the Galaxy Watch 6 for two-thirds of the asking price.
Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches that you can buy for Android. However, these can be quite expensive, which means, if you're on a budget, they might be out of reach. Luckily, the brand also makes an affordable smartwatch option, the Galaxy Watch FE, which delivers most of what you're looking for at a fraction of the cost. The best part is that it's now even cheaper to buy thanks to a steep discount, which drops it down to just $160 for a limited time.
Review: The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a decent, affordable Wear OS watch — but is that enough?
Wear OS 4 for 200 bucks ain't bad