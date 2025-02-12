Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $160 $200 Save $40 The Galaxy Watch FE brings Samsung's popular Fan Edition variant to its smartwatch line for the first time, offering a hardware package that focuses on what matters most in an effort to reduce frivolous costs. The result is a stylish timepiece that looks like the Galaxy Watch 6 for two-thirds of the asking price. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy $160 at Samsung

Although the Galaxy Watch FE is a little bit older, that doesn't mean it doesn't have plenty of gas left in the tank. In our review, we loved that it had good performance, all-day battery life, and was pretty affordable at just $200. Well, now the watch is priced even lower, with a great discount from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.

For a limited time, you can score $60 off the retail price of the watch as it falls to just $160. This is one of the lowest prices that we've seen in the past couple of months, so it's a great time to buy one if you've been looking for a new smartwatch. Of course, you'll want to be quick because a promotion like this won't be around for long.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch FE?