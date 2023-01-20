Samsung continues to invest in connecting its smartwatch platform to smart home devices in order to expand its ecosystem. The company doubled down on these efforts five years ago when it released the SmartThings app for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, and it hasn't looked back since. The app literally put smart home controls on users' wrists, allowing them to adjust thermostats or adjust ambient lighting without taking their phones out of their pockets. Samsung is now expanding its SmartThings ecosystem to include additional devices such as Ring and Nest cameras, as well as other smart home products.

The South Korean tech giant has announced that it will roll out more smart home controls to Galaxy Watch devices, presumably the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 lines. This means you’ll be able to view live streams from your Ring doorbell or Nest cameras right on your smartwatch. For Ring camera owners, supported Galaxy Watch models will allow them to speak with a visitor at the front door using the smartwatch’s two-way intercom feature.

This is not surprising given that Samsung added Nest support to the SmartThings app in early 2021. The integration bridged the gap between one of the leading ecosystems for managing smart home devices and one of the largest manufacturers of those devices. Customers previously had to use separate software to control their Nest devices even if these were already compatible with SmartThings.

In addition to the Nest and Ring integration, you'll be able to control other connected smart devices such as your blinds, air purifiers, and thermostats all from your wrist, providing simple control over your environment. The SmartThings app for Galaxy Watch already supports smart TVs, air conditioners, lights, and speakers.

With the new update, Samsung is also emphasizing convenience. You can access the SmartThings app's functions by swiping from the watch face without the need to open it. SmartThings already has the advantage of being more of a home controller rather than a hub like those offered by Amazon or Google, and its footprint will only expand with the upcoming improvements.

Samsung did not specify when the update will be available for the Galaxy Watch, but it is expected to arrive early next month in conjunction with the unveiling of the Galaxy S23 series.