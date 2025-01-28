Summary Samsung's VP hinted at significant progress in developing non-invasive blood glucose tracking technology, potentially a game-changer for diabetes management

Samsung confirmed it's working on an optical-based, non-invasive continuous glucose monitor, alongside CGM-integrated nutrition coaching likely for the Samsung Health app.

While development seems to be progressing, securing FDA approval will be a major challenge, especially given past warnings about unauthorized glucose-measuring wearables.

A non-invasive device that can quickly and accurately detect blood glucose/sugar levels would be the pinnacle of modern medical technology, one that can make personal health monitoring seamless for millions of people with diabetes around the world. However, up until now, the dream of non-invasive glucose monitoring remains just that — a dream.

Tech giants like Samsung and Apple have long-been rumored to be in pursuit of the innovation, with the South Korean tech giant having spent the past 5 years (at least) working on the technology.

Samsung is now reportedly inching closer to the elusive goal, with its Senior Vice President giving major hints about its progress. A day after Unpacked, Samsung held a Health forum in San Jose, California, where it and experts shared insights into how new tech, including AI, is shaping the future of health management. After detailing aspects like Energy Scores and wearables, Dr. Hon Pak, the Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team at Samsung briefly spoke about non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, and offered a glimpse into the company's progress.

According to Pak, the tech giant is "deeply invested" in developing non-invasive technologies for tracking blood glucose, alongside CGM (continuous glucose monitor) integrated nutrition coaching, something that will likely be offered via the Samsung Health app.

There's no timeline for now

Source: Samsung

“Blood glucose is an area Samsung has been deeply invested in, and we’ve made significant progress in developing CGM-integrated nutrition coaching as well as enhancing non-invasive technologies for tracking blood glucose levels."

As highlighted by Android Authority, the exec also explicitly stated that Samsung is actively "working on a non-invasive optically-based continuous glucose monitor." Although Pak refrained from sharing a timeline for release, he did say that the tech, if done right, could be a game changer.

Developing the tech is the first battle, and Samsung, at least from what it says, appears to be faring well. Securing the FDA's approval will be its next major hurdle. In February last year, the regulatory body released a public safety communication warning consumers, patients, caregivers, and health care providers about unauthorized products, including smart rings and smartwatches, that claim to measure blood glucose levels.

"Do not use smartwatches or smart rings to measure blood glucose levels," read the safety communication's title, highlighting that any and all wearables that claim to measure blood glucose levels are peddling unauthorized readings.

Samsung will, as is the case with its other products, gain FDA approval if and when its tech is ready — but it will have to demonstrate its testing procedures and highlight clinical data to gain approval.