Summary Samsung's Galaxy AI features for wearables offer comprehensive health insights with Energy Score for daily wellness.

Users may have to pay for Galaxy AI features post 2025, extending beyond Samsung phones.

Galaxy AI features may be available to Galaxy Watch owners with Android 10 and above.

Samsung's wearable line officially upgraded from Tizen OS to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 series back in 2021, opening up access to a new UI that made managing tasks easier, more ways to customize your home screen carousel with Tiles, Fitbit’s health and fitness tracking, and a wide variety of apps.

As part of an upcoming One UI 6 Watch update based on Wear OS 5, we know that Samsung intends to bring Galaxy AI features to some of its best wearables, and hints indicate that they won't be limited to Samsung smartphone users.

As part of the update, we know that Samsung's wearables will be able to provide more comprehensive health insights and encouragement to hit your daily wellness goal, paired with an Energy Score that will provide users with a better understanding of their daily condition that takes into account metrics like "sleep time average, sleep time consistency, bed/wake time consistency, sleep timing, previous day activity, sleeping heart rate and heart rate variability."

While Samsung's announcement itself focused mainly on health, fitness and overall wellness, the footnotes however, as spotted by 9to5Google, reiterate that users will have to eventually pay to access Galaxy AI features, and that the features will likely extend beyond Samsung phones (at least some, if not all).

We already know that Samsung intends to eventually monetize its AI features, likely until 2025, though Samsung hasn't come up with a firm decision, and its plans have remained unclear. However, the footnotes of the tech giant's One UI 6 Watch update post indeed do reiterate and hit home that users will have to pay for Galaxy AI features post 2025.

Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary by device model. Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.

Elsewhere, the footnotes also indicate that some of the Galaxy AI features might not be limited to users with a Galaxy phone, and might be universally available to Galaxy Watch owners with any Android device running Android 10 or above. Footnotes for the Energy Score feature indicate that it will be "available on Android phones (OS Android 10 or above) and requires Samsung Health app (v6.27 or above)."

Similarly, footnotes for the Wellness Tips feature, which, as the name suggests, will offer insights, motivational tips and guidance based on your goal, reads, "Available on Android phones (OS Android 10 or above) and requires Samsung Health app (v6.27 or above)."

Both features are explicitly stated to work on "Android phones," and not just on Galaxy devices. The only requirement is that the phone should be running Android 10 and above, and requires the Samsung Health app, which can be downloaded on any device. The only Galaxy AI feature that seems to be locked to Galaxy devices is Functional Threshold Power (FTP).

"To measure personalized FTP, Galaxy smartphone must be connected to a power meter. In order to calculate a more accurate FTP, it is necessary to connect the Galaxy Watch to a smartphone. The FTP is calculated automatically when cycling occurs at a mid to high intensity level for more than 4 minutes with the cycling power meter attached to your bicycle."

When can I start using the new Galaxy AI features on my Galaxy Watch?

The new features should be available with the next Galaxy Watch lineup via One UI 6 Watch. It's worth noting, however, that limited Galaxy Watch users in the US and Korea will gain early access to the features via the One UI 6 Watch Beta in June. The following Galaxy Watch models will be able to access the One UI 6 Watch beta program:

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic