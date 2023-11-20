The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are two of our favorite smartwatches you can get. They've been available for a few months. Given the Galaxy Watch series has had a consistent annual release cadence for years, we can't help but think about the inevitable: Samsung's 2024 wearable, the Galaxy Watch 7. Samsung hasn't confirmed that it will release new watches next year. Unofficial info is scarce, but here's what we know and hope to see.

Rumors and what we know so far

The most concrete info we have about the next generation of the Galaxy Watch is that there will be another Pro wearable. Samsung confirmed to PCMag earlier this year that it intends to alternate between Classic and Pro variants as its premium watch offering each generation. We have a Watch 4 Classic, a Watch 5 Pro, and a Watch 6 Classic. If our math is right, we could expect a Watch 7 Pro next year.

Samsung's Classic watches come with more traditional watch styling and the fan-favorite rotating display bezel, which can be used to navigate various watch interfaces. The Watch 5 Pro doesn't have a rotating bezel. Instead, it offers extra-long battery life, enhanced durability, and additional features meant for outdoor activities like hiking. Assuming Samsung takes a similar tack with the 7 Pro, we expect something similar in 2024.

In October, PhoneArena reported on a rumor that the Watch 7 series will be powered by a new, 3-nanometer (nm) process chipset, compared to the 5nm Exynos W930 used in the Watch 6 series. Lower numbers mean more semiconductors can fit in the same physical area on a chip, improving performance and battery efficiency.

If this rumor is true, the Galaxy Watch 7 series should see significant battery life improvements over the Watch 6. Battery life is still a major sticking point for smartwatches, with some models failing to last one full day on charge. The prospect of big gains in efficiency is exciting.

What we want

That's all we've heard about Samsung's next watches. Samsung has historically released new Galaxy Watch devices in the summer, so we're likely far from any official confirmations that might come. But we have a few improvements we hope to see.

Reliable multi-day battery life across sizes

Samsung's larger watches offer some of the best battery life you can get in a smartwatch. We found the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic regularly made it two full days on a charge, and 2022's Watch 5 Pro lasted even longer. Its smaller models have smaller batteries and don't last quite as long. A 40mm Watch 6 might make it two days with the always-on display option turned off, but heavier use can deplete it in under 24 hours.

If the Watch 7 series is built around a 3nm process chipset, we should see significant gains in battery life across sizes. A small smartwatch that can comfortably make it through a weekend of use without battery babysitting sounds like a dream come true. The Watch 7 series could give us that. Larger Watch 7 models comfortably lasting three or four days at a stretch wouldn't be so bad, either.

Functional blood pressure monitoring

The Galaxy Watch 6 series' hardware is technically capable of monitoring the wearer's blood pressure. However, the watches don't have access to that functionality in the US. Wrist-based blood pressure monitoring is complicated. In the US, wearables that claim to be able to pull it off typically need FDA clearance. According to an August 2023 forum post from a Samsung Care Ambassador, the company hasn't secured that clearance for its Galaxy Watch devices.

Samsung received FDA clearance for irregular heartbeat notifications in time for the release of the Galaxy Watch 6 series. It could get clearance for blood pressure monitoring by the time the Watch 7 series hits stateside store shelves. Fingers crossed.

Better compatibility with non-Samsung phones

Samsung typically makes its mobile accessories work best with its phones. The company's recent earbuds offer seamless switching between Galaxy-branded phones and tablets but don't support Bluetooth multipoint on devices from other manufacturers. Similarly, some Galaxy Watch features are only available when the wearable is paired to a Samsung phone. Taking ECG measurements (and monitoring blood pressure in countries that allow it) requires the Samsung Health Monitor app, which is only officially available through the Galaxy Store on Samsung phones.

It would be nice to see this kind of feature exclusivity relaxed in the Watch 7 series, either by baking full ECG functionality into the Galaxy Health app available on the Play Store or by making the Samsung Health Monitor officially available on non-Samsung phones.

GPX for running on the Watch 7 Pro

We expect to see a Pro-style Watch 7 rather than a Classic. The Watch 5 Pro offered some appealing features for outdoor athletes, including GPX mapping for hiking and cycling. There's no dedicated support for GPX-mapped runs, only hikes and bike rides. Building in a GPX running mode would be a boon for trail runners who want a Wear OS watch.

Extra Dim setting

The Watch 6 series features Samsung's brightest wearable displays, with peak brightness reaching 2,000 nits. That's awesome for outdoor visibility, but it would be nice to see improvement in the other direction. As AP's Ara Wagoner says in our Watch 6 review, Samsung bringing the Extra Dim setting offered in its phones to its watches "would allow the screen to be less 'DEAR GOD, TOO BRIGHT' when you're checking the time during a 1:54 AM insomnia migraine."

It's a small thing, but four generations in, Samsung's running out of glaring flaws to fix in its Wear OS watches. We're expecting more small, quality-of-life-style improvements.

More exciting colors for the 7 Pro

Ever since Samsung made Wear OS watches, its high-end models, the two Classics and the Watch 5 Pro, have been offered in blander colors than their standard Galaxy Watch counterparts. You can get a base-model Watch 5 in a lovely shade of dark blue, and the regular Watch 6 comes in silver and gold variants. Both Classic generations came in black or silver, and the Watch 5 Pro was even less exciting, available in black or gray.

For the Galaxy Watch 7 series, it would be nice to see Samsung buck the industry trend of Pro-level hardware coming in more subdued colors than less expensive options. If there's a gold, blue, or pink Galaxy Watch 7, give us the same option on the Watch 7 Pro. Professionals like color, too.

Something surprising

It would be great to see Samsung do something unexpected with its next generation of wearables. Samsung's Wear OS watches are consistently among the best on the market. Still, it's hard to argue the Watch 5 or Watch 6 series moved the Wear OS ball forward in any meaningful way. Each generation has been a small, predictable step up from what came the year before.

Improvements in all the normal areas — responsiveness, battery life, health tracking — will surely make the Watch 7 series better than the Watch 6 devices we have. It won't guarantee Samsung's new watches are exciting. Samsung has been a leader in the Wear OS space for a few years, and it should use that position to advance the platform. After three consecutive generations of similar offerings, it's not unreasonable to expect something fresh and innovative. Whatever that may be.

When should we expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series?

Samsung hasn't officially announced that the Watch 7 series is coming, let alone when. We only have history to go on. The Watch 4 was released in August 2021, the Watch 5 in August 2022, and the Watch 6 in August 2023. Given the trend, our money is on an August 2024 release date for the Watch 7 series, likely with a full reveal the month before.

In the meantime, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are great wearables. As we move closer to the next generation, they're on sale more frequently. If you don't want to wait for the Watch 7, the Watch 6 is still a good pick.