Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 features both 5 ATM and IP68 ratings, which allows for up to 30 minutes of submersion in 1.5 meters of water.

Samsung's seventh generation of the Galaxy Watch is here, bringing with it several improvements over the 6th-gen predecessor. This includes boosted performance speeds, the latest Wear OS, and a fine-tuned satellite positioning system. Clocking in at $300, the Galaxy Watch 7 surely appears to be worth its salt, but a minimum expectation of wearables nowadays is surviving water, whether it be a few laps around a pool, an accidental plunge, or an errant wave at the beach.

There are plenty of fitness trackers for swimmers out there, with options from budget-friendly brands like Xiaomi or known rugged names like Garmin. If you're a user firmly planted in the Galaxy ecosystem, however, the Watch 7 is a logical upgrade, and fortunately, its water resistance ensures that swimmers and beach-goers can confidently keep their watch on, in most scenarios.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 waterproof?

According to Samsung, the new Galaxy Watch 7 is rated IP68 for protection against the elements. The '6' refers to the watch's resistance against particles like sand and dirt, which is at the top of the scale. The '8' is for water-resistance, and means that the Galaxy Watch 7 should technically withstand being up to 1.5 meters deep in fresh water, for up to 30 minutes, without sustaining damage.

However, the Galaxy Watch 7 boasts an additional rating — 5 ATM. This rating means that your Galaxy Watch 7 shouldn't take on water and will remain functional if submerged in up to 50 meters of fresh water and left still for up to 10 minutes.

Can I swim while wearing my Galaxy Watch 7?

So Samsung's latest watch (and actually every Galaxy Watch since the Watch 3) can sustain submersion in over 160 feet of water. Sounds like just about any water-related activity is an easy go, right?

Well, not quite. Samsung says light moisture exposure like hand washing, sweating during a workout, or walking in the rain is totally fine. Some swimming scenarios are permissable, but others carry a greater risk of damaging your Galaxy watch. A casual dip in a swimming pool, for instance, is relatively safe. You should steer clear of saltwater where possible, though, including saltwater swimming pools. As a matter of fact, freshwater will always be the safest water to expose your watch to, if it must be exposed to water at all.

Further, the 5 ATM rating only applies if your watch is kept completely still. The more it's moved about, especially at depths of over 150 feet below the surface, the more likely your watch's water resistance is to be compromised. That's why Samsung doesn't recommend wearing the watch when it's likely to encounter fast-moving or high-pressure water forces, like snorkeling, scuba diving, water-skiing, or even swimming in a river.

Water protection degrades over time too, so the longer you hold onto your Watch 7 for, the greater its risk of water damage.

Don't be afraid to dive in, but stay mindful of the Galaxy Watch 7's limitations

In any case, if you plan to jump into the water, be sure to turn on the watch's water lock mode beforehand. And if you do find yourself in some saltwater with the Galaxy Watch on, Samsung says you should rinse the watch in freshwater and dry it with a clean cloth immediately afterwards.

You can wash your hands, walk in the rain, or take a dip in the pool with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on. Some things may weaken the device's defenses against moisture, though, including high-velocity water streams, saltwater, or soaps and shampoos. So while you don't have to entirely avoid water exposure, it may be in your best interest to protect the integrity of your watch (and the value of your $300 investment) to minimize prolonged, high-impact, or unnecessary water exposure.