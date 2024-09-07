Samsung maintains a lot of familiarity with its smartwatches year-to-year, which is certainly the case with the Galaxy Watch 7. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a newer take on making a rugged smartwatch that focuses more on what serious athletes expect from a tracker on their wrist. Both are worthy of being among the best smartwatches for Android, but the comparison largely comes down to what you expect a smartwatch to do for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Samsung doesn't veer away from its typical pricing, starting the Galaxy Watch 7 at $300 for the 40mm size (in Green or Cream) and $330 (in Green or Silver) for the 44mm version. For an extra $50 in either size, you can get the LTE variant to enjoy cellular connectivity.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra only comes in one 47mm size, and is considerably more expensive at a starting price of $650, though you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE. The body itself comes in Titanium Grey, Titanium White, or Titanium Silver, and you can choose from the Marine, Trail, or Peakform bands to go with it. Since the watch is bigger, only medium/large bands come with it.

Samsung offers decent trade-in deals to reduce the upfront cost, where it will accept both its own wearables and those from competing brands, like Google, Garmin, Fitbit, and Apple.

As for specs, these are two very different watchs in some respects, as you can see below:



Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Case size 40mm; 44mm 47 mm Case Material Aluminum Titanium Display 1.3" 432 x 432 AMOLED (40 mm); 1.5" 480 x 480 AMOLED (44 mm) 1.5" 480 x 480 AMOLED CPU Samsung Exynos W1000 Samsung Exynos W1000 RAM 2 GB 2 GB Storage 32 GB 32 GB Battery 300 mAh (40 mm); 425 mAh (44 mm) 590 mAh Cellular connectivity LTE (optional) LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4 GHz; 5 GHz 2.4 GHz; 5 GHz Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Software One UI 6.1.1 Watch/Wear OS 5 One UI 6 Watch; Wear OS 5 Health sensors Optical bio-signal; electrical heart signal; bioelectrical impedance; temperature Optical bio-signal; electrical heart signal; bioelectrical impedance; temperature Dimensions 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm (40 mm); 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm (44 mm) 47.4 x 47.4 x 12.1 mm Weight 28.8 g (40 mm); 33.8 g (44 mm) 60.5 g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Green; Cream (40 mm); Silver (44 mm) Titanium Silver; Titanium Gray; Titanium White Price From $300 From $650

Design

Familiarity without the similarities

What makes this comparison interesting is that the two watches take different approaches to design. The Galaxy Watch 7 is essentially an iterative copy of the Watch 6, maintaining the lightweight design for both the 40mm and 44mm models; regardless of size, the Watch 7 shouldn't feel uncomfortable or burdensome over the course of a day.

Additionally, without the physical rotating bezel of the Classic line, the Watch 7's haptic bezel steps in as a decent, albeit still flawed, alternative. In another good move, Samsung doubled internal storage to 32GB, making it much easier to store more apps and offline music. You get the same IP68 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers, too, so on paper, it seems like the two are on the same page.

The big difference is the Galaxy Watch 7 has 5ATM waterproofing, whereas the Ultra has 10ATM. That means you can swim with both, but strangely, the Ultra isn't suitable for water sports. If you're thinking of diving with this watch, don't bother. Another difference is the Ultra's titanium body and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display, plus it works in temperatures as high as 131-degrees Fahrenheit (55-degrees Celsius).

The Galaxy Watch Ultra also has an extra Quick button you can customize to either launch an exercise or perform a different function. Aside from the build and certain features, the two watches share many of the same specs. They run on the same processor, memory, storage, as well as tracking and BioActive sensors.

The Ultra has a bigger battery, though, which explains why it will last longer per charge.

It's also worth noting the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra share the same screen size, so despite being a bigger watch, you don't get an "Ultra" screen to go with it. You will, however, have an easier time seeing it in brighter sunlight because it has 3,000 nits brightness compared to the 2,000 nits peak on the Watch 7.

Software and tracking

A choice in focus and durability

Comparing two smartwatches from the same brand means the differences are more precise. Both run on the same software, so the user experience shouldn't feel all that different. Swipes and gestures largely stay the same, and since they have the same storage space, you can run the same apps, too.

The two primary buttons perform the same actions, leaving the Watch Ultra's Quick button as the outlier in its ability to shortcut to preferred functions. By default, it launches the exercise tracking, but you can also trigger an alarm if you hold it down for five seconds. You can even choose to have it turn on the built-in flashlight, stopwatch, or water-locking feature instead — but you can't use it as a shortcut to launch an app.

Exercise tracking remains the same with either watch. BioActive sensors and Body Composition readings aim to create a more holistic picture of where you stand, and if you have a compatible Samsung phone, you can use the "Energy Score" to see how heart rate and sleep quality contribute to your readiness to work out. A Samsung phone is also required for ECG (electrocardiogram) tests and blood pressure monitoring — if it's supported in your region (it still isn't in the US).

While the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a few extra fitness tricks, like better support for multi-activity workouts (triathlon, marathons, etc.) and Functioning Threshold Power estimates for cyclists, these are arguably more specialized in purpose.

What Samsung is basically doing with the Watch Ultra is taking the same tracking features and applying them to a device that can handle rougher and tougher conditions. It doesn't necessarily do anything unique or proprietary from a software perspective, so unless you plan on going into rough terrain, you may be fine without it.

Battery life and charging

A bigger battery makes a difference

Since the Galaxy Watch 7 comes in two sizes, you can theoretically take advantage of the larger 44mm to get past 24 hours on a regular basis. Samsung's smartwatches have never been known for their battery prowess, so the Watch Ultra lasts longer simply because it has the same screen and internal components, only with a bigger battery.

Like any smartwatch, constant tracking, GPS, and an always-on display serve as the biggest drains on the battery. Still, you're far more likely to hit 24–36 hours with ease on the Watch Ultra than you would with the Watch 7. And because the Watch 7 goes with the WPC standard, it won't charge on conventional Qi wireless chargers. The same goes for the Watch Ultra as well, so you'll need to keep their chargers nearby.

Which should you buy?

This choice really boils down to intent. Are you looking for a smartwatch that keeps things general, yet also gives you plenty for tracking health and fitness? The Galaxy Watch 7 can deliver all that.

If you're worried about its durability, especially given the aluminum body, then the Galaxy Watch Ultra becomes a different proposition. It's built to last, and titanium is far more durable in comparison. The downside is Samsung failed to make it a true water sports watch, which is all the more disappointing given the Apple Watch Ultra 2 works well in those settings.

The fact remains that the Watch Ultra will be too big for many wrists. It's not just the 47mm size, but also the thickness and weight. That's why these two feel so different when you wear them. Could you become accustomed to the size after a while? Possibly. It's just hard to gauge because Samsung doesn't routinely make rugged watches like the Ultra. Overall, the Galaxy Watch 7 still remains the best option.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is like the Watch 7, only with a more durable and rugged build, plus a few extras to make it stand out on its own. Unless you really need the additional protection, tracking on the Ultra won't be radically different.