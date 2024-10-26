  • samsung galaxy watch 7, angled view
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

    A great premium option

    Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 might borrow a lot of inspiration from a certain other company, there’s no denying that it still retains the best health tracking features, fast performance, a bright and colorful display, and tight integration with the company’s own lineup of Galaxy devices.

    Pros
    • Accurate health tracking
    • Bright and colorful display
    • Smooth performance
    Cons
    • Pricier
    • Blood pressure monitoring is not supported in the US
  • Render of the Galaxy Watch FE in silver.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

    A more budget-friendly alternative

    $149 $200 Save $51

    The new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is the company’s first “Fan Edition” watch. It features a more appealing price point and similar features and hardware to its premium lineup of smartwatches. At $200, it’s relatively affordable and features most of the essential features that any user would want.

    Pros
    • Great performance
    • More affordable
    • Similar features & tracking
    Cons
    • Slow charging
    • It only comes in one size
Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches on the market and has a long history of producing some of the most reliable and unique devices under the Galaxy Watch brand. This year, the company unveiled its latest generation, the Galaxy Watch 7, alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra and a new, more budget-friendly alternative, the Galaxy Watch FE.

We’ve reviewed all three smartwatches, but if you’re in the market for a new watch, you might want to dig deeper and find out how exactly the most affordable and the premium flagship watch compare against one another.

Price, specs, and availability

The Galaxy Watch 7 is available at Samsung, and various other retail stores across the nation. It’s available in two sizes and various different colors and connectivity options. The base 40mm watch comes with Wi-Fi and costs $300. It’s available in Cream and Green colors, and the LTE model will set you back an extra $50, retailing for $350. The 44mm model comes in Silver and Green colors, and the Wi-Fi model costs $330, while the LTE variant is priced at $380.

The Galaxy Watch FE is available at Samsung’s website, and many other retailers. It comes in a single 40mm size. The Wi-Fi model costs $200, while the LTE variant retails for $250. It comes in black, silver, and pink gold colorways.


  		• Samsung Galaxy Watch 7Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
    Case size40mm, 44mm40mm
    Case MaterialAluminumAluminum
    Display1.3" 432 x 432 AMOLED (40 mm); 1.5" 480 x 480 AMOLED (44 mm)1.2" AMOLED
    CPUSamsung Exynos W1000Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz
    RAM2GB 1.5GB
    Storage32GB16GB
    Battery300mAh (40 mm); 425mAh (44 mm)247mAh
    Cellular connectivityLTE (optional)LTE (LTE model only)
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.3Bluetooth 5.0
    SoftwareWear OS 5 with One UI 6.1.1 WatchWear OS with One UI 5 Watch
    Health sensorsOptical bio-signal; electrical heart signal; bioelectrical impedance; temperatureOptical heart rate, electrical heart, bioelectrical impedance analysis
    Dimensions40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm (40mm); 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm (44mm)40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm
    Weight28.8g (40mm); 33.8g (44mm)25.9g
    IP RatingIP68IP68
    ColorsGreen; Cream (40mm); Silver (44mm)Black, pink gold, and silver
    PriceFrom $300$200
Design and display

Similar looks, premium feel

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch FE have many similarities. They both feature a Sapphire Crystal glass shield and an aluminum frame. They’re both 5 ATM and IP68 rated, but the Watch 7 is a little more rugged thanks to its 810H military-compliant design and Armor Aluminum 2 frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance. This makes it a bit more durable, making it a better option for those who care about longevity.