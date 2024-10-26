Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 A great premium option Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 might borrow a lot of inspiration from a certain other company, there’s no denying that it still retains the best health tracking features, fast performance, a bright and colorful display, and tight integration with the company’s own lineup of Galaxy devices. Pros Accurate health tracking Bright and colorful display Smooth performance Cons Pricier Blood pressure monitoring is not supported in the US $300 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE A more budget-friendly alternative $149 $200 Save $51 The new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is the company’s first “Fan Edition” watch. It features a more appealing price point and similar features and hardware to its premium lineup of smartwatches. At $200, it’s relatively affordable and features most of the essential features that any user would want. Pros Great performance More affordable Similar features & tracking Cons Slow charging It only comes in one size $149 at Amazon



Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches on the market and has a long history of producing some of the most reliable and unique devices under the Galaxy Watch brand. This year, the company unveiled its latest generation, the Galaxy Watch 7, alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra and a new, more budget-friendly alternative, the Galaxy Watch FE.

We’ve reviewed all three smartwatches, but if you’re in the market for a new watch, you might want to dig deeper and find out how exactly the most affordable and the premium flagship watch compare against one another.

Price, specs, and availability

The Galaxy Watch 7 is available at Samsung, and various other retail stores across the nation. It’s available in two sizes and various different colors and connectivity options. The base 40mm watch comes with Wi-Fi and costs $300. It’s available in Cream and Green colors, and the LTE model will set you back an extra $50, retailing for $350. The 44mm model comes in Silver and Green colors, and the Wi-Fi model costs $330, while the LTE variant is priced at $380.

The Galaxy Watch FE is available at Samsung’s website, and many other retailers. It comes in a single 40mm size. The Wi-Fi model costs $200, while the LTE variant retails for $250. It comes in black, silver, and pink gold colorways.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Case size 40mm, 44mm 40mm Case Material Aluminum Aluminum Display 1.3" 432 x 432 AMOLED (40 mm); 1.5" 480 x 480 AMOLED (44 mm) 1.2" AMOLED CPU Samsung Exynos W1000 Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz RAM 2GB 1.5GB Storage 32GB 16GB Battery 300mAh (40 mm); 425mAh (44 mm) 247mAh Cellular connectivity LTE (optional) LTE (LTE model only) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 Software Wear OS 5 with One UI 6.1.1 Watch Wear OS with One UI 5 Watch Health sensors Optical bio-signal; electrical heart signal; bioelectrical impedance; temperature Optical heart rate, electrical heart, bioelectrical impedance analysis Dimensions 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm (40mm); 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm (44mm) 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm Weight 28.8g (40mm); 33.8g (44mm) 25.9g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Green; Cream (40mm); Silver (44mm) Black, pink gold, and silver Price From $300 $200

Design and display

Similar looks, premium feel

Close

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch FE have many similarities. They both feature a Sapphire Crystal glass shield and an aluminum frame. They’re both 5 ATM and IP68 rated, but the Watch 7 is a little more rugged thanks to its 810H military-compliant design and Armor Aluminum 2 frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance. This makes it a bit more durable, making it a better option for those who care about longevity.