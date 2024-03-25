Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to have 32GB storage.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and 5 series each came with 16GB storage.

More storage space means the watches will be able to hold more apps and local media.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series to launch later this year. We haven't heard much of anything official about the new wearables yet, but rumors have been flowing for some time. Over the weekend, SamMobile reported that we should expect one low-key, but useful change: the Watch 7 series should launch with more storage space than the Watch 6 offers.

According to SamMobile, each Galaxy Watch 7 variant will launch with 32 gigabytes of storage, double what we got in the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic. That means you'll be able to install way more apps on the new watch than you can on the current generation, and you'll have a lot more space for offline media storage. SamMobile's source for the info is anonymous, but the claim is so banal, we're not inclined to think too critically about it.

More storage, three models, better battery?

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed anything about the Galaxy Watch 7 series yet, but we've heard a few credible rumors. In addition to the Watch 7 coming with more storage, we're expecting to see it launch in three variants — potentially a standard, a Classic, and a Pro model. The new generation has also been tipped to launch in a new, square shape, but we're not yet sure how that jibes with the feature that's previously defined Samsung's Classic watches, the rotating bezel.

It's also been rumored that Samsung's upcoming watches will come with chipsets manufactured on a 3nm process, which should make for more efficient battery use.