Quick answer: The Galaxy Watch 7 uses standard 20mm watch bands, as do previous Galaxy Watch models. So, any Galaxy Watch bands you own, along with third-party 20mm watch straps, will fit.

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra are official, and the standard Watch 7 seems quite an iterative upgrade over the Galaxy Watch 6. The Exynos W1000 is impressively powerful, the display now reaches a massive 3,000 nits, an improved sensor enables more accurate health tracking, and some of the new software features are exciting. Most of those software features will find their way to previous models, though, and unless you're on an aging Galaxy Watch 4, there probably isn't much reason to upgrade yet.

Unlike phones, where the design doesn't matter as much as functionality, smartwatches are just as much a fashion item as a piece of tech. Something you wear on your body should look good and be customizable, allowing each user to tailor that device to the style. So, does the Galaxy Watch 7 make this easy, or is it another Pixel Watch with silly proprietary watch bands?

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 use standard watch bands?

Thankfully, Samsung has been using standard 20mm watch bands for years, so the Galaxy Watch 7 will be compatible with straps from older Galaxy Watches and third-party bands. Amazon has hundreds of compatible bands in all styles and sizes, so there's a good chance you'll find something you like, no matter your taste.

This isn't always the case. The Pixel Watch 2, for example, doesn't support standard bands, so finding ones that Google doesn't make isn't as easy as it should be. Samsung has done a great job of sticking to the 20mm standard so far, but alas, the Galaxy Watch Ultra bucks that trend, using non-standard straps instead.

Are the Galaxy Watch 7 straps any good?

Probably, yes

We've always been fans of Samsung's first-party bands, but we've loved them even more since they received a design tweak in 2023 with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 6. Most straps have a small lever you need to pull to attach or remove them, and it's a fiddly process that nobody likes. Samsung's straps have changed this design, switching to a button on the band that, when pressed, ejects the strap from the watch or allows you to fit it.

Some third-party band makers have also switched to this mechanism, so whether you stick with Samsung's plethora of available watch straps or opt for the many third-party accessories, there's a good chance you'll benefit from this easier installation method.

We're still reviewing and collating a list of our favorite Galaxy Watch 7 bands, but as it's compatible with the same straps as the Galaxy Watch 6, any one of the best Galaxy Watch 6 straps will fit just fine.