There’s been a lot of talk among tech journalists about Apple’s influence on Samsung’s 2024 product line and how iterative it may be. Despite any truth in those observations, most buyers aren’t upgrading watches annually, as you’ll see with just a quick Google search where threads on forums like Reddit have users asking questions like, “Is it worth upgrading to Watch 7 from Watch 4?” In that regard, the Galaxy Watch 7 delivers and is not “iterative.”

At a casual glance, the Watch 7 may look the same as last year’s model. Still, there are material changes to external and internal components, refinements to the software, and some AI upgrades that make the user experience even more enjoyable than previous generations. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is still the best Android smartwatch currently in the ecosystem of connected products.

Staff pick Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 8.5 / 10 With all the jokes regarding Apple Watch's "inspiration" in the latest generation of Galaxy watches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is still the best ecosystem experience on Android. Pros Feels very light

Gesture-based interactions

Heart rate sensor accuracy

4th Gen Wear OS Refinement

Excellent outdoor screen brightness Cons No more mechanical bezel

Wireless Power Share is no longer supported

Blood pressure monitoring is still not supported in the U.S. $300 at Samsung $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 was released on July 24, 2024. It is available in two sizes, different colors, and various connectivity options. A $300 40mm Wi-Fi model is available in Cream and Green ($350 for LTE), and a $330 44mm Wi-Fi model is available in Silver and Green ($380 for LTE).

Specifications Case size 40mm; 44mm Case Material Aluminum Display 1.3" 432 x 432 AMOLED (40 mm); 1.5" 480 x 480 AMOLED (44 mm) CPU Samsung Exynos W1000 RAM 2 GB Storage 32 GB Battery 300 mAh (40 mm); 425 mAh (44 mm) Cellular connectivity LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4 GHz; 5 GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Software One UI 6.1.1 Watch/Wear OS 5 Health sensors Optical bio-signal; electrical heart signal; bioelectrical impedance; temperature Dimensions 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm (40 mm); 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm (44 mm) Weight 28.8 g (40 mm); 33.8 g (44 mm) IP Rating IP68 Colors Green; Cream (40 mm); Silver (44 mm) Price From $300 Expand

What I like about the Galaxy Watch 7

Better connectivity. Better health.

Close

There’s a lot to like about the Galaxy Watch 7, beginning with the size. The 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic weighed in at 52 grams, but this year sees a decrease in size and a significant decrease in weight, with the 44mm weighing in at just under 34 grams. Sleeping while wearing the Watch 7 is effortless for me at 6 feet, 203 pounds. While there may be a decrease in watch body, size, and weight, storage has increased from 16GB on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to 32GB on the Watch 7. That means more apps and more music for your workouts. The battery is also larger this year, 425mAh compared to 361mAh.

The BioActive sensor array and GPS accuracy have improved. The Galaxy Watch 7 now has L1 and L5 GPS (dual-frequency), which is supposed to make it more accurate in areas with a high density of tall buildings or tree canopy. In one of my first tests, I pitted the latest Apple Watch Series 9 with its single-frequency GPS against the Galaxy Watch 7’s dual GPS with interesting results.