It's time to upgrade Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $250 instant trade-in credit + 20% off with EDU email $240 $300 Save $60 This is one of those promotions that isn't going to apply to everyone. But if you're able to take advantage of Samsung's Education Offers program, and have an eligible device that you can trade in, you can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for free for a limited time. $240 at Samsung

Samsung's currently having a back-to-school sales event that's knocking up to 30% off on some of our favorite tech from the brand until September 1. During this limited-time promotion period, you can score special discounts on a bunch of great products, plus also trade in some old gear to save even more. Perhaps one of the more alluring deals comes with the Galaxy Watch 7, which is now 20% off. On top of that, Samsung is also offering up to a $250 instant credit with the trade in of a qualifying device.

This effectively makes the wearable free if you have an older device lying around that can maximize the promotion. But in order to make all of this happen, you'll need to be eligible for Samsung's Offers Program in order to take full advantage of this unique promotion. With that said, this deal won't last long, so be sure to get it while you can, because this is a fantastic promotion for one of the best smartwatches of 2024.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

Close

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a stellar device that looks great and delivers when it comes to features and performance. It has a vibrant AMOLED display and comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Not only are you going to get great battery life with this device, but you're also going to get excellent health and fitness tracking features as well.

You get tracking for a variety of physical activities, along with the ability to create custom workout routines as well. Of course, this is a smartwatch, so you're going to be able to stay connected with alerts and notifications from popular apps when paired with a smartphone. And you'll also be able to make payments at compatible terminals with Samsung Pay too.

Overall, this is a smartwatch that's been refined over many generations and is the best Wear OS device you can buy in 2024 for a variety of reasons. It will pretty much check every single box for most people that want to buy a smartwatch this year. And best of all, you can score an awesome discount if you're quick enough.

As stated before, if you qualify for the Samsung Offers program, you'll be able to save 20% off the normal price of the watch. In addition, you can also trade in an older smartwatch, with Samsung offering up to $250 in instant trade-in credit. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.