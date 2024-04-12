Summary Samsung remains committed to improving its Galaxy smartwatches, with leaked specs pointing to enhanced connectivity capabilities.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to debut at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in July, with potential upgrades in storage and processing power.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Watch 7 may feature a more efficient chipset, blood pressure monitoring, and compatibility with a broader range of devices.

While Samsung may be more synonymous with its phones than any other device, the South Korea-based tech giant has not given up on improving its other products. That being said, the company remains focused on its line of Galaxy smartwatches, which now offer everything from fitness tracking to sleep monitoring. Ahead of the release of the Galaxy Watch 7, more specs on the device have leaked, and recent details point to its connectivity capabilities.

According to information posted on the official Bluetooth website, Samsung has filed specs revealing that the upcoming watch will have model number SM-L305U. Additionally, the wearable is set to include Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. This is notably the same Bluetooth version used in the Galaxy Watch 6 (via SamMobile). These aren’t the most exciting specs to leak about the watch, but an ample number of details — unconfirmed, of course — have already come out.

When is the Galaxy Watch 7 debuting?

The latest iteration of the Galaxy Watch is expected to launch at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, slated to take place this July. It is also thought to come with 32GB of storage, which is a stark increase from the 16GB that previously came with the watch. This suggests that it could have more space for apps to use on the go, making it more versatile and helpful as an everyday wearable.

In terms of specs that have already been leaked, it’s possible that the Galaxy Watch 7 could be based on a 3nm process chipset. This would mean that its battery life would be extended as a result of the efficient processor. Some rumors claim that the Galaxy Watch 7 could include blood pressure monitoring capabilities as well. This would make it a contender in the wearables industry that is beginning to lean into the potential of health tracking. Finally, leaks have suggested that the Watch 7 may be compatible with a wider range of non-Galaxy-brand devices. As consumers expand their collections of technology, this could be a big selling point for Samsung. Regardless, it should be interesting to see which rumors end up being true at Galaxy Unpacked.