The Android smartwatch market is packed with options, but if you're eyeing the latest and greatest, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is getting a nice price cut at the moment. Thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale, you can snag the Bespoke Edition—sporting a 40mm design in a wine color with Bluetooth—for just $260, saving you $60.

While this isn’t the lowest price ever for this model, it’s still a solid deal for a smartwatch that just launched last July. But if you’re after the standard Bluetooth version, Amazon has it at a record-low $229.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?