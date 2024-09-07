Lowest price yet Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $270 $300 Save $30 The Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's latest smartwatch for 2024. The watch is sleek and slim with an upgraded Exynos W1000 chipset and a vibrant display. Right now, you can save $30 off for a limited time from Amazon. $270 at Amazon

This is our favorite pick when it comes to smartwatches for Android. Not only are you getting watch hardware that's been refined to near perfection, but you're also getting excellent software here as well. And best of all, the watch is getting a small discount with this recent promotion from Amazon that knocks $30 off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet without any trade ins.

We get it, the $30 discount isn't a huge amount, but it's still something, and so far it's the largest discount that we've seen from a retailer that doesn't require any extra steps. You just pop it into your cart and that's it. So, if you've been thinking about buying a new smartwatch or are grabbing your first one, this is going to be a fantastic option that you won't regret.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

You really can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. This watch that's on sale comes in with a size of 40mm, which means it features a display size that measures 1.3 inches. Now, this display is going to be bright and vibrant, making it perfect for all environments. Not only that, but the screen is protected by sapphire, which means it'll be able to handle pretty much any kind of bumps or dings you may encounter without getting damaged.

When it comes to the internals, you're getting Samsung's latest Exynos W1000 SoC that's paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The watch also has a 300mAh battery that can easily last all-day without breaking a sweat. And since this is a smartwatch, it's going to come with a variety of sensors that are great at tracking your health and fitness metrics. What's quite impressive is that this watch can even track your sleep and stress levels as well.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is powered by Wear OS, allowing it to feature some of the best apps you're going to find for a wearable. There's also support for Samsung Pay, which means easy check-outs wherever compatible tap to pay systems are implemented. For the most part, you shouldn't have any issues checking out a majority of stores. With that said, you really can't go wrong with this watch.

So, if you want the best smartwatch you can buy for Android, grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Not only are you going to get a great piece of hardware, but you're also going to be saving a little while doing it. And if you want to spruce up the watch's appearance, grab some watchbands while you're at it, the watch hasn't changed when it comes to design, so Watch 6 bands will work without any issues.