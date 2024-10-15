Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $256 $330 Save $74 This is the best Android smartwatch you can buy and it's now on sale at its lowest price. The discount hits the 44mm model, dropping it to $256 for a limited time. $256 at Amazon $256 at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2024. It not only looks good, but it also delivers when it comes to the experience, thanks to its powerful software and its ability to track your health and fitness metrics. And while this watch typically costs quite a bit, it's now seeing a rare discount that drops the price down to its lowest yet, coming in at just $257, which is close to $75 off retail. You can snag this deal from Amazon and Walmart, with both retailers offering a stellar discount for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes in two different sizes, but the one on sale today is going to be the larger 44mm version. Not only does the Galaxy Watch 7 look sleek with its minimal design, but it also packs a fantastic AMOLED display that measures 1.5 inches. While vibrant colors and excellent black levels are a given, this display can also crank up to 2,000 nits of brightness when needed, and is protected with sapphire, making it perfect for any outdoor adventures.

As you might expect, the interface is buttery smooth thanks to Samsung's Exynos W1000 that's paired with 2GB of RAM. Furthermore, you also get 16GB of internal storage for apps, music, and photos. But the real meat of this product is going to be its health and wellness tracking capabilities, providing data that can improve the way you live and work out. In addition to activity tracking, the watch can also give you details about your stress levels and sleep quality.

Since this a smartwatch, you can also use it to receive calls and alerts when connected to a compatible device. And while you can use it with any Android phone, you're going to get the best experience by pairing with a Samsung phone or tablet. As far as other conveniences, the watch has Samsung Pay, which will allow you to pay at compatible tap terminals, making checkouts a breeze.

And with Google's Wear OS powering this device, you'll have access to some of the best smartwatch apps that are currently available. Overall, this is one of those smartwatches that has been refined over time and provides one of the best experiences possible. Not only are you getting good hardware, but the software is top-notch as well. It also doesn't hurt that you're going to be able to save quite a bit with this recent deal, as the Galaxy Watch 7 falls to its lowest price in this limited-time deal.