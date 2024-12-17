Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $225 $300 Save $75 The best smartwatch that you can buy for Android and it's now down to its lowest price for the holidays. Snag this watch for less while this deal is still going on. $225 at Amazon

We've been seeing some great deals over the past month when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. But if you've been holding out for this long, now's finally going to be the time, as the Galaxy Watch 7 has dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen. This is quite impressive considering that the first couple of months that this watch was out, there weren't any discounts worth noting.

But now, over the past month alone, we've seen this watch dip further and further in price. For a limited time, you can score 25% off this popular wearable, which is $75 off its original retail price. The 40mm model that's on sale comes in cream and is the best smartwatch that you can buy for Android. So grab it while you can because this price is too good to pass up.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

Close

The Galaxy Watch 7 delivers on all fronts, with its sleek and lightweight design, and powerful software. You get a beautiful AMOLED display that looks great in all environments, and there are also plenty of sensors onboard to help you stay on top of your health.

Not only can the watch track fitness activities, but it can also give you details about your stress levels and sleep quality. This is important if you're trying to really optimize your lifestyle in order to create a better you.

Of course, you also get great connectivity here, being able to answer phone calls, while also replying to messages as well. You can also download plenty of popular apps to the watch thanks to Wear OS, which offers one of the most robust app ecosystems for a smartwatch.

This really is the best smartwatch that you can buy right now. It really does everything you need it to and is now priced to move. Be sure to head to Amazon and grab this deal while you can. The Galaxy Watch 7 for $225 is an absolute steal, and you don't want to miss out.