Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $202 $300 Save $98 You don't want to miss out on this deal that drops the Galaxy Watch 7 down to just nearly $200. This is the best price we've seen and we don't expect it to get any lower. So get it at this price while you still can. $202 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the best smartwatch that you can buy in 2024. Not only does it look good, with a flexible design that can be dressed up or down, but it also packs excellent hardware and software too.

When this watch first came out, it was hard to find a deal on it. But over that past month, the floodgates seem to have been lifted, with multiple retailers dropping the price on this coveted watch ahead of Black Friday. Now, for the first time, we're seeing the watch drop down to just $202, making it an absolute steal.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 7?

Close

Now, if the nearly $100 discount isn't going to motivate you to buy it, let's get into some of the specifications and features to see if this watch is for you. This model that's on sale is the 40mm version that comes in green. The watch looks great with a simple design, and feels good on the wrist thanks to its sapphire and titanium build. It also packs a vibrant AMOLED display that can reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness.

That means no matter how sunny it is, you'll still be able to check the time and anything else you need to without any issues. Naturally, the experience is buttery smooth thanks to this watch running Google's Wear OS. It also has a powerful processor with Samsung's Exynos W1000 that's paired with 2GB of RAM. In addition, you also get plenty of space for apps, music and other data with 16GB of internal storage.

Of course, Samsung also packs tons of sensors in this watch that can accurately track your health and wellness metrics. So whether you're looking to track your next run, swim, or hike, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 can do it all. And it also tracks areas that you think won't matter, like sleep quality and stress levels. And since it is a smartwatch, you're also going to be able to stay connected with notifications and alerts that come straight to your watch.

Furthermore, never pull out your wallet at the register with tap capabilities using Samsung Pay. Overall, this is a great smartwatch that really deserves the crown when it comes to the best smartwatches. Of course, at this price, it's an absolute no brainer and if you're looking for a new smartwatch, you'll want to grab ti while you can because this deal is too good to pass up.