The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is our top choice when it comes to smartwatches that you can pair with your Android phone. Not only does it look good, but it's also packed with plenty of features as well. While we've seen some pretty good deals in the past, this new promotion knocks 43% off the original retail price.

If you've been holding out, now's going to be the best time to pick up the Galaxy Watch 7. This is the steepest discount we've seen on this watch, which is now available from Woot for an absolute steal, as it falls to just $170. However, you'll want to be quick, as supplies are limited.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 7?