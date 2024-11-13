Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $150 $300 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the newest in Samsung's smartwatch lineup, and with this deal it's a great chance to both save on a new smartwatch and get some value for your old one. $150 at Samsung

With Black Friday fast approaching, there are a lot of early Black Friday deals to take a look at. One deal that jumps out to us right now is on Samsung's newest Galaxy Watch release, the Galaxy Watch 7. If you have an old smartwatch to trade-in, Samsung is willing to give you up to $150 in instant trade-in credit, which would bring the price of the wearable down to just $150. It regularly goes for $300, which makes this deal good for up to 50% off the recently released smartwatch.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Not only do we consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 the best smartwatch for Android, but in our Galaxy Watch 7 review we declare it the best ecosystem smartwatch on Android. It's a great smartwatch for users who utilize Android devices, but it's especially good if they're connecting it to Samsung Galaxy devices.

Upon connecting it to your Android phone, the Galaxy Watch 7 allows you to respond to texts directly from the watch. It even has built-in AI that can suggest responses for you. The Watch 7 can also act as a wireless camera controller, which allows you to snap photos from a distance.

But if you're in the market for a new smartwatch, it's most likely for health and fitness tracking. Here, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers a lot even when it's not being discounted. The Watch 7 is capable of tracking sleep patterns with Galaxy AI, and it's able to detect moderate to severe sleep apnea.

It can also provide helpful insights for better sleep habits. For fitness enthusiasts and workout warriors, the Galaxy Watch 7 provides a daily energy score. This will let you know how ready your body is to take on certain activities and workouts.

You can even challenge yourself to push beyond previous workouts, as Galaxy AI lets you compare current workout performance to previous ones. It isn't often you can find a brand-new smartwatch for half price, let alone one we consider to be the best on the market.

If you have an old smartwatch to trade-in, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $150. Any smartwatch you have to trade-in is likely to get you some trade-in credit with Samsung, so don't hesitate to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 7 with this opportunity to save.