Key Takeaways Samsung has been beta testing Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch for Galaxy Watch 6 for a few months now.

After a gap of almost one month, the seventh Wear OS 5 beta build for Galaxy Watch 6 has arrived with bug fixes & improvements.

The stable One UI 6 Watch build should be almost ready for release.

Samsung has been beta testing the Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 6 series since mid-June. Despite six beta releases and almost four months after the beta program started, the company has yet to release a stable firmware to the public. However, Samsung appears to be preparing for the stable release, as it has dropped the seventh One UI 6 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 6 with several bug fixes and improvements.

The 330MB ZXJ2 firmware for the Galaxy Watch 6 carries the October security patch (via Reddit). Samsung has not detailed the underlying changes in the new build. The generic changelog promises improved "system stability and optimized system performance," with longer battery life and faster app launch times.

The seventh One UI 6 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 6 arrives almost a month after the sixth beta build was released. So, it should fix all the bugs and issues reported by beta testers in the previous build. Unless users report any major bugs, Samsung might base the first stable One UI 6 Watch build for the Galaxy Watch 6 on this firmware.

If your Galaxy Watch 6 is a part of the One UI 6 Watch beta, use the Galaxy Wearable app to grab the latest firmware. Alongside the new firmware, Samsung has also updated the S Health app (v6.28) with some underlying fixes.

New One UI 6 Watch beta builds for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 6 should also arrive soon, as their beta program has been running for a while now.

One UI 6 Watch will bring several improvements to older Galaxy Watches

Source: Samsung

Based on Wear OS 5, One UI 6 Watch should improve your Galaxy Watch's overall system performance. The system animations and general navigation around the OS should also feel snappier. The update will introduce a Galaxy AI-powered energy score, which will rate your physical and mental readiness after considering your sleep and physical activity.

Sleep tracking will also get more powerful, with the report including your heart rate, respiratory rate, and the time it takes to fall asleep. Other changes include custom workout routines, flick-type fast scrolling for notifications and tiles, the ability to go back with a gesture, and a new system font.