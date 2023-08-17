Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Practical pick The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is surely going to be one of the best Android watches available the moment it launches, especially if you are already in the Samsung ecosystem. With a sapphire crystal display, Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to a 425mAh battery, this watch is built to be a solid performer. Pros Top-tier Wear OS performance Better battery life Larger, faster display Cons Styling won't turn any heads Few improvements from last year's Watch 5 $300 at Samsung

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch High style We waited for Google to make a watch for over a decade, and the Google Pixel Watch (mostly) delivers on that promise. The first Android smartwatch with Fitbit health tracking, the Pixel Watch aims to help you stay fit or get fit, and includes exclusive Wear OS apps for Google services like Google Home. Pros Unique styling Great watch faces Clever band mechanism Cons Below-average battery life 30Hz display Expensive at full price See at Amazon



Google and Samsung have collectively spearheaded the Wear OS renaissance we're currently living through. Both company's new offerings are excellent smartwatches, but for very different reasons.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is Samsung's latest wearable, offering a refined take on last year's Galaxy Watch 5 — which itself was similar to the generation that came before it. The Pixel Watch, on the other hand, is Google's first self-branded watch, with a bold, unique look, and a premium price tag. These watches are two of your best Wear OS options today, but neither will appeal to everyone. If you're trying to choose between the two, we're here to help.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is available now from Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and others. The 40mm model costs $300, while the 44mm version goes for $330. Adding LTE connectivity to either size will increase the price by $50.

Google's Pixel Watch launched in 2022, and is available from Google and all the same retailers as the Galaxy Watch 6. There's only a single size, 41mm, and it retails for $350. Adding LTE connectivity bumps the price up to $400.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Google Pixel Watch Display 40mm: 1.3-inch 432 x 432 Super AMOLED, Always On Display 44mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 Super AMOLED, Always On Display 1.6" 384x384 AMOLED, up to 1000 nits brightness boost, Ambient light sensor, Always-on display CPU Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Exynos 9110 SoC, Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB 32GB Battery 40mm: 300mAh 44mm: 425mAh 294mAh, "up to 24 hours" Connectivity LTE 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC 4G LTE, UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H 5ATM Software Wear OS 4 / OneUI 5 Watch Wear OS 3.5 Health sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Optical heart rate sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Blood oxygen sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass Price 40mm: $300 44m: $330 $350 (BT/Wi-Fi), $400 (LTE) Strap Sport Band Active band included: Small (130 - 175 mm) and Large (165 - 210 mm) Weight 40mm: 28.7g 44mm: 33.3g 36g (without band)

Design and display

The Galaxy Watch 6 sports Samsung's now-familiar smartwatch look, with slim bezels surrounding its 60Hz OLED display and protruding lugs that fit standard 20mm watch bands. It's got two hardware buttons on its right edge. The non-Classic version we're discussing here comes in a few colors: you can get the 40mm in Graphite or Gold, and the 44mm in Silver and Graphite. The 40mm has a 432 x 432 1.3" display; the 44's is 480 x 480 at 1.5".

Google's Pixel Watch has a more distinctive aesthetic, with domed glass covering its 1.24", 30Hz OLED display and a proprietary band mechanism that doesn't have protruding lugs at all. The Pixel Watch has a rotating crown that doubles as a home button, plus an additional hardware button above that. It comes in three colors: matte black with a black band, glossy silver with a white band, or gold with a "hazel" gray band.

Software and performance

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is running newer software than Google's own Pixel Watch. The Watch 6 is the first device to launch with Wear OS 4, the latest version of Google's wearable software, with Samsung's One UI 5 Watch on top. Samsung's One UI-flavored customizations make more of a difference in day-to-day use than the newer Wear OS version, though, with elements like the app drawer, notifications, and app tiles taking inspiration from Samsung's older Tizen-based wearables.

The Pixel Watch's software is more in line with other Wear OS devices currently running version 3.5 from the likes of Mobvoi and Fossil; it's a more "stock" experience. From a software perspective, the Pixel Watch's main differentiating features are its slick watch faces and exclusive Fitbit integration (more on that in a bit).

While the Watch 6 is running on newer internal hardware than the Pixel Watch, performance isn't actually vastly different between the two wearables. Using the Samsung watch may feel a little smoother, however, due to its display's higher 60Hz refresh rate (to the Pixel Watch's 30Hz). The Watch 6 has the performance edge, but it's not a night-and-day difference.

Health and activity tracking

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 monitors activity, sleep, and skin temperature, and records that information in the Samsung Health app. The Watch 6 can also take ECG measurements using the Samsung Health Monitor smartphone app, but that app is only officially available on Samsung phones.

The Watch 6 health-tracking experience is what we've come to expect from modern wearables: it keeps tabs on step counts and periods of heightened activity while you're awake, nudging you to meet daily goals that you can customize to your liking. When you sleep, the Watch 6 monitors both the amount of time you slept and the quality, offering a breakdown of how much time you spent in each sleep phase once you're awake.

Meanwhile, Google's Pixel Watch tracks most of the same stuff: you'll get step counts, plus calorie burn estimates, and the same sort of sleep tracking. The Pixel Watch stores this information in the Fitbit app, which offers basic functionality for free, but requires a $10 monthly (or $80 annual) Fitbit Premium subscription for features like Fitbit's Daily Readiness scores, access to historical data going back farther than 90 days, and downloadable Wellness Reports. The Pixel Watch does not have a temperature sensor, however, so it can't be used for menstrual cycle tracking the way the Galaxy Watch 6 can.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The smaller model has a 300mAh battery, the larger packs 425mAh. Given the discrepancy in battery size, battery life will vary based on which size you get. You can expect the smaller model to get about a day and a half on a charge with always-on display functionality enabled. The 44mm model, meanwhile, should last about two and a half days between charges with mixed use.

Google's Pixel Watch only comes in one size, and battery life isn't as strong. With the always-on display active during the day, the Pixel Watch can typically make it a bit longer than 24 hours per charge. If you wear it at night to track your sleep, you'll likely need to recharge early in the morning most days.

Which is right for you?

The Galaxy Watch 6 and the Pixel Watch are very different devices. Practically speaking, the Galaxy Watch 6 is easier to recommend to most buyers. It's less expensive at full price while offering longer battery life, a better display, and marginally better performance. As of today, it's also running more modern software than the Pixel Watch — though that doesn't really matter much in terms of usability. If you do grab it, pick up a more unique Watch 6 band to help close the style gap to the Pixel.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Practical pick Better for most buyers The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is surely going to be one of the best Android watches available the moment it launches, especially if you are already in the Samsung ecosystem. With a sapphire crystal display, Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to a 425mAh battery, this watch is built to be a solid performer. $300 at Samsung $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

The Pixel Watch is very stylish, though, with a less conventional design and a more striking appearance. In terms of sheer utility, the $350 Pixel Watch is a worse buy than the $300 Galaxy Watch 6 — it costs more and does less. But aside from Samsung's commanding lead on battery life (particularly if you go with the 44mm Watch 6), the Pixel Watch for the most part keeps up with the Watch 6, and it looks unique doing it. If you want something slick and eye-catching, the Pixel Watch is a good choice. Just be aware that style comes at a premium.