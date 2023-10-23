Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The crowned jewel $268 $300 Save $32 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 continues to be the premier Android smartwatch for users who want a long-lasting battery, great fitness features, and a ton of connectivity with their smartphone. Pros Easy-to-swap band design Snappy performance Longer-lasting battery life Cons Minimal upgrades from Watch 5 Some features only available to Samsung phone users $268 at Amazon

Samsung has offered some of the best Android smartwatches for several years, but with the release of the Pixel Watch last year, Google finally started making big strides. This year's release of the Pixel Watch 2 is closing the gap even more and providing a fantastic option for Android users. But does Google's offerings stand up to the proven power of the Galaxy Watch line-up? Here's how the new Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 compare.

Price, availability, and specs

Price is one place you'll find a difference between the two wearables, as the base option of the Galaxy Watch 6 typically retails for $300, while the Pixel Watch 2 runs a little more expensive at $350. However, other variants of the Galaxy Watch 6 will cost more, too, depending on which version you go with.

Both the Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6 are readily available at multiple retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. The Pixel Watch 2 is available from the Google Store and on certain carriers like Verizon with an LTE model that connects to your cellular plan.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has been out for a few months already, making it easy to get your hands on it from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung's website. It's also available from some carriers, allowing you to add it to your cellular plan if you'd like.

As for specs, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Pixel Watch 2 offer snappy processors, meaning you can expect solid performance with little lag and stuttering on both devices. The Pixel Watch features double the internal storage of the Galaxy Watch 6, but that isn't something you'll notice much on a smartwatch since you won't be storing much directly on it.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Google Pixel Watch 2 Case Material Aluminum Aluminum Case size 40mm and 44mm 41mm Colors 40mm: Graphite, Gold 44mm: Graphite, Silver Matte Black; Polished Silver; Champagne Gold Display 1.3" Super AMOLED 432x432 (40mm) or 1.5" 480x480 (44mm), Always On Display 1.2" 450 x 450 AMOLED CPU Exynos W930 Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB 32GB Battery 300mAh (40mm) or 425mAh (44mm) 306mAh Software Wear OS 4 with One UI 5 Watch Wear OS 4 Health sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Price From $300 Starting at $350 Weight 28.7g (40mm) or 33.3g (42mm) 31g (without strap)

Design

The Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 6 might look similar thanks to their circular design, but both devices are actually quite different. The Pixel Watch 2's pebble-like bubble is accented by a digital crown, as well as a small button situated into the side of the watch that blends almost perfectly with the display. All of this comes together to give the device a more futuristic and unique look when compared to other smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 6 looks more like a traditional sports watch. It features a touch-based bezel along the outer edge, which you'll use with the watch's crown to navigate its various menus. Unlike the bubbly display on the Pixel Watch 2, the Watch 6 protects its display with a piece of flat sapphire crystal.

When it comes to bands, the Galaxy Watch 6 sports a traditional design that makes use of quick-release 20mm sport bands, making it easy to swap out bands however you see fit. The Pixel Watch 2 isn't quite as easy to swap out, as it utilizes a proprietary mechanism that connects just inside the device's case for a sleeker, more connected look. There are still a lot of options out there, but they aren't as plentiful as the Galaxy Watch 6.

If you want a more traditional look and feel, the Galaxy Watch 6 is definitely the better fit. However, the pebble design of the Pixel Watch 2 is bound to call to some.

Software

If you're looking for big differences, then you aren't going to find them in software. Both the Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6 utilize Wear OS 4, though Samsung has made some of its own modifications to it, while Google's is closer to the features you'd find in the base version of the operating system. Both offer snappy interfaces and plenty of options to help you make the device feel like your own. However, if you want additional customization options, Samsung's One UI 5 Watch Skin offers a bit more there than Wear OS 4.

You'll also see some differences in the health and fitness software (more on that later), as Google's Pixel Watch 2 utilizes a lot more of Fitbit's functions, whereas Samsung relies on its own health app to handle most of that.

Health and fitness

Both devices offer hearty options for health and fitness tracking, with the Pixel Watch 2 sporting activity tracking, detailed sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and stress tracking. The latest Google smartwatch also has an ECG app, temperature tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. Plus, Google will soon provide AI options to help you leverage more out of your fitness journey. Many of these features are provided through Fitbit Premium, requiring you to subscribe to take full advantage of the functions found on the Pixel Watch 2.

The Galaxy Watch 6 offers several of those same components, including wellness tracking features like heart rate, sleep, activity, temperature, and SpO2. The Watch 6 also has a bioelectrical impedance sensor, which can help measure body composition and blood pressure. However, some of these features — like blood pressure monitoring — will only work on Samsung phones, so that's something to keep in mind.

Ultimately, the health and fitness features you can take advantage of rely on what type of smartphone you're rocking. If you're sporting a Samsung smartphone, you'll get access to more features with the Galaxy Watch 6, just like Pixel phone owners will find more functionality from the Pixel Watch 2 when it comes to tracking their fitness journey.

Battery life

Of course, none of these fancy features matter if you can't keep your smartwatch alive for longer than a few hours. Thankfully, both devices sport excellent battery life, but the Galaxy Watch 6 delivers almost twice the battery life of the Pixel Watch 2, according to Samsung. When reviewing the Galaxy Watch 6 earlier this year, we noticed that the Watch 6 could last up to two days during light use, but that dropped to a day and a half with high-intensity use without Always-On-Display enabled.

The Pixel Watch 2 is only rated to last up to 24 hours by Google while using Always-On-Display. That's a bit of a drastic drop from the battery life found on the Watch 6, but we don't have precise testing numbers yet as we haven't had a chance to test it ourselves just yet. Those claims may prove lower or higher than the actual battery life experienced when using the device. For now, it's hard to justify choosing the Pixel Watch 2 over the Galaxy Watch 6 if you care about battery life more than anything else.

Which is right for you?

While both are great devices, it all comes down to what you're looking for and what kind of phone you have. If you want a ton of great features, excellent battery life, and a more traditional-looking smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the best that Android has to offer.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is still an excellent choice, and if you don't have a Samsung phone or don't need the longest-lasting battery on the market, then Google's latest Android smartwatch is still one of the best you can buy right now.