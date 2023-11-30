Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Save up to $250 with enhanced trade-in Samsung packed the Galaxy Watch 6 with nearly every option possible for a smartwatch. This is an impressive wearable, from the in-depth health monitoring to the feature-rich Wear OS software experience. Right now Samsung is slashing the price and offering big trade-in bonuses, but the deal must end soon. From $0 at Samsung (with trade-in)

If you've made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday and are worried you missed the chance to grab a discounted smartwatch, then worry not. Samsung has decided to keep its best Black Friday deal running a little longer, giving you the opportunity to snag its latest Galaxy Watch 6 for free!

Well, it isn't just handing these devices out all willy-nilly. You'll need to trade an existing smartwatch to take advantage of the enhanced trade-in credits right now, which could see you get up to $250 back for your old wearable. Throw in an automatic $70 discount on the watch itself bringing it down to a starting price of $230, and the 40mm Wi-Fi model can be yours without spending a penny. The deal's still live now, but since it started before Black Friday, we're sure it's going to end soon.

But first, in case you aren't totally familiar with this device, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 6 back in August, alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and was the first to show up on the market running the latest Wear OS 4 software along with a host of new and improved features. Now, here we are, nearly four months after the watch's release, and it's still arguably the most complete and feature-rich smartwatch for Android users.

Upgrading to the best just makes sense

So, you still aren't sure if you should make the jump to a high-end Wear OS smartwatch. Well, perhaps some more info on the watch will help in your decision-making process. First off, Samsung has been selling some of the best Android smartwatches you can find for years now. While the bulk of its time making wearables was spent using Samsung's in-house operating system called Tizen, it changed over to the Google-made Wear OS in 2021 with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, which became a collaborator in building the software at the same time. But what has always been a standout for the tech giant has been the hardware.

Sure, if you look back at all the smartwatches Samsung has sold since its change to Wear OS, you'll see that the design has largely stayed the same. But that isn't necessarily a bad thing. I mean, look at the Apple Watch. It's basically looked the same since it first arrived. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 refines and builds on the previous watch's look. The slim watch's capacitive bezel is used to help navigate the software, keeping your fingers from getting in the way while you scroll through a message. It's quite nice.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 has a minimal, modern look with tons of helpful tech inside. But it remains approachable and easy to use.

As I said before, the watch runs Wear OS 4 but with Samsung's own interface, One UI Watch. This software layer is easy to use and understand and supports Tiles. These are like widgets you'd put on the home screen of your smartphone. On your Galaxy Watch 6, these are left or right swipes for weather, upcoming calendar events, health metrics like heart rate, and more.

Of course, you'll have access to all your notifications, like messages, which you can respond to by typing, using quick responses, or voice. With Wear OS onboard, you get full access to the Google Play Store so that you can download all of your favorite apps to the watch.

Speaking of health metrics, Samsung is a leader in Android smartwatches when it comes to health and fitness tracking. Its Samsung Health platform is robust with loads of workouts and tips and is where all the data your watch tracks for you can be found. Some of that data includes heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, steps, stress, and more. The Galaxy Watch 6 also includes a temperature sensor used in tandem with other tracking sensors for a more insightful look into your health.

Sleep with the watch, not on this deal

Hopefully, this helps you see how good the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is and why this deal is so great. The fact that Samsung puts so much into its wearables and then offers such great savings on these products is amazing, but we're pretty sure this deal is too good to last much longer.

Right now, the company is offering a flat $70 discount on all of its Galaxy Watch 6 models. It's then offering enhanced trade-in, with a minimum of $50 credit for any smartwatch, and up to $200 for a top Samsung model, or even $250 for the Apple Watch 8.

Here are the trade-in values for Samsung smartwatches, and the final price you'd pay for a 40mm, Wi-Fi Galaxy Watch 6 together with the $70 savings: