Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have new straps with a quick-release button, making it easy to change them.

These new straps are standard 20mm bands, so they can be used with older Galaxy Watches and other devices that support the same size.

The new mechanism in the Watch 6 straps, which compresses the spring when you press a button, makes it easier to attach the straps without scratching the watch.

Quick answer: Yes, all models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 support standard 20mm watch straps, which also means the Watch 6 straps can be used with older Galaxy Watches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are the latest smartwatches from Samsung, and once again, they are some of the best smartwatches available. The design hasn't changed much since the introduction of the Watch 4, aside from some smaller bezels, but one stand-out change that anyone who's used a Watch 6 will notice is the strap.

These new straps replace the awful pin system with a quick-release button, which makes changing straps easy. Usually, when a company implements a system like this, the straps become proprietary, but thankfully, that isn't the case here.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 use standard bands?

All models in the Galaxy Watch 6 family support standard 20mm straps because, despite the fancy button, the included straps also meet that standard. If you have a fancy strap on your current watch that you want to bring to the Watch 6 or see something you like in our collection of the best Watch 6 straps, they'll work perfectly.

The only thing that may prevent you from using the Watch 6 straps with other devices is the shape, as they're sculpted to perfectly fill the gaps between the lugs on the Watch 6. If you have an older Galaxy Watch, this won't be a problem at all, but devices from other companies might struggle.

Why are people making a fuss about these straps?

It seems like everyone has been praising the straps on the Watch 6 since it came out, but if they're standard 20mm bands, how did they earn all that praise? It's all about the mechanism.

Conventional bands have a spring bar that holds them in place. To fit them, you need to get a fingernail into the tiny gap on the bottom of the strap and compress the spring. Trying to get your finger in the right place while simultaneously compressing the spring and lining up the pins with the holes in the watch is a painstaking process, and it's led to quite a few scratches on my green Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung's new straps still use a spring bar, but now the spring is compressed when you press the button. Simply pressing a button and lining up the pins is a breeze by comparison, making the possibility of losing your grip and gouging paint with the pins far less likely.

This is good news for more than Watch 6 owners because many people, myself included, plan to keep their older watches for another year (a Watch 4 in my case). Being able to buy the latest accessories and knowing they'll work two years later is great, and it should inspire confidence in the longevity of the Watch 6 as well.