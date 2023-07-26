As if a whole slew of new smartphones and tablets weren't enough, Samsung took the stage at Galaxy Unpacked today to announce two new wearables: the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. While the former might feel like the expected annual update for the company's smaller smartwatch, the Watch 6 Classic brings back a design we haven't seen since 2021, along with a fan-favorite feature: the rotating bezel.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 isn't a massive leap over its 2022 predecessor, but it does keep things moving in the right direction. With a sleeker build, a larger display thanks to the smaller bezels, and a larger battery, Samsung has made just enough changes here to merit an all-new generation of smartwatch. $300 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back a fan-favorite feature not seen in two years: the rotating bezel. Combined with a larger battery, a refined build, and a more expansive display, and you're looking at a pretty promising smartwatch. But Watch 5 Pro owners can probably skip the annual upgrade. $400 at Samsung

Along with the rest of the Unpacked lineup, I was able to spend some time with both watches ahead of today's announcement. What I saw left me curious about Samsung's efforts with this year's lineup; despite the enthusiast market often looking for the longest-lasting tech possible, the Watch 6 series focused on comfort above all else.

The regular Galaxy Watch 6.

It's difficult to really get a feel for a wearable during a hands-on session, especially one where you're also trying out various smartphones and tablets. Sure, I can physically see some of the (relatively minor) changes Samsung has made to the Watch 6 series this year, but the real experience of using a great smartwatch comes from how it functions as an extension of your phone. I can't see my own notifications roll in, or launch the handful of wearable apps I rely on every day, or tell you how long the battery lasts on a single charge.

Close

The same holds true for any of Samsung's fitness features, which — surprise, surprise — remains a heavy focus in 2023. Sleep tracking sounds like a huge step forward, with Samsung promising "in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors" to help users understand how a restful night's sleep factors into their daily performance. It sounds a lot like what Whoop has done with its trackers, something that has won over a devoted fan base that could find themselves swayed back to a full-fledged smartwatch with Samsung's efforts.

But again, taking a quick nap — or an eight hour snooze — wasn't an option during my hands-on. I can't tell you if Sleep Messages are better this year, or what my Sleep Animal is. That said, there is one excellent touch that doesn't require some shuteye to figure out. The green LED-laden sensors that adorn most wearables these days have been replaced by an infrared LED invisible to your eye. That means no more glowing wrists in the middle of the night. Your partner will thank you.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, complete with rotating bezel.

As far as my hands-on time goes, here's what I can tell you for sure. Much like Samsung's foldables, the Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic both feel like iterations on their respective predecessors (in many ways, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — which is sticking around — remains an outlier). The company isn't trying to rock the boat here, nor do they seem to expect anyone to run out and upgrade a perfectly functional Galaxy Watch 5.

Instead, the Galaxy Watch 6 series is targeted towards making the device more comfortable, no matter the time of day. The displays are bigger without expanding the footprint of the devices, thanks in large part to slimmer bezels on both the Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic. It's not something you'll notice without different watch generations side-by-side, but it's an appreciated touch.

Similarly, while the weights haven't changed much — in fact, the Watch 6 Classic is heavier than its 2021 predecessor, regardless of which size you select — Samsung's latest band selection means you can swap between "eco-leather" and silicon and fabric whenever you want. The company's even using a new "one-click" mechanism to make on-the-fly swaps a little easier. I'll admit my first attempt in replacing a band felt a little finicky, but that's par for the course for this type of watch.

Samsung's Fabric Bands.

The attention to bands is most obvious when you look at the newly-improved Fabric Band, something Samsung's reps were quick to promote during my time with the watches. I've reviewed a couple of fitness trackers in my time at Android Police — and have used plenty of unreviewed models over the past decade or so — and comfort is always something I struggle with, especially when I'm trying to sleep. But companies like Samsung, Google, Whoop, and even Apple continue to put extra focus on sleep tracking as part of a well-rounded fitness routine, which makes comfort more important than ever.

Unfortunately, I wasn't able to try out the Fabric Band for myself — or indeed, any of Samsung's other roundup of optional add-ons outside of the stock silicon or faux-leather bands that come included with the Watch 6 series out of the box. That's a bummer, because if the Fabric Band is as lightweight and comfortable as the company wanted me to believe, it could be one of the first wearables I don't mind keeping on at bedtime.

Of course, this focus on providing a pleasant experience all day every day only matters if the watch can, you know, last all day. Samsung has made room for larger cells in each model, though neither measures up to the 590mAh battery in the Watch 5 Pro. The company claims an eight-minute charge is enough to get through a night of sleep tracking, which sounds great, though you'll still have to find time in the morning to power up before heading to the office.

Coming out of my hands-on, I still have a lot of questions about both of these watches. Will we actually see improvements to battery life in daily use, or will the larger displays cancel out the slightly larger cells? How accurate will these new fitness metrics really be? What is Wear OS 4 like? These are questions you can really only answer after, bare minimum, a few days of using the Watch 6 as your daily driver smartwatch. Thankfully, our full reviews for both models are on the way. And if you're already convinced, they're up for preorder now at Samsung's website.