Samsung Galaxy Watch fans were bummed to learn that both the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro lacked a physical rotating bezel. The feature has long been a staple of Samsung’s top-end Android smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, allowing you to scroll through content without touching the screen. More importantly, it set the watch's design apart from the competition, but Samsung chose to ditch the rotating bezel last year in favor of a haptic version. If a new rumor is to be believed, the South Korean tech giant could restore the beloved feature with its next top-tier smartwatch.

According to Korean YouTuber Super Roader, the physical rotating bezel will make a comeback with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro (via SamMobile).

It's interesting that the claim made no mention of the regular model; the YouTuber says that the rotating bezel would return only to the Pro model.

As a result, Samsung smartwatch fans who prefer the standard Galaxy Watch model will have to make do with a functional digital bezel similar to last year's models. That said, seeing one of the best features of previous Galaxy smartwatches return with the next generation wearable is something to be excited about.

But that's not the only thing the YouTuber revealed. The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro could also ship in two sizes, giving customers more options for the size of smartwatch they want to wear on their wrist.

Aside from giving the Galaxy Watch a unique look and a cool method of scrolling, the physical rotating bezel gives Samsung's wearable devices the feel of a mechanical watch. It's possible that the return of the feature is part of Samsung's bid to one-up its rivals, including the Apple Watch lineup and the Google Pixel Watch.

It's highly likely that restoring the rotating bezel will achieve that goal, but hopefully, the Galaxy 6 Pro (and the regular variant) will offer something unique that distinguishes Samsung's watches from their competitors. If following the beaten path of rivals like Apple and Huawei, the Pro could well include a larger battery, among other upgrades.

Here's hoping that the rotating bezel is resurrected in at least one model in the 2023 lineup. Aside from adding to the watch's appeal, the feature gives it a key advantage that its rivals don't have.