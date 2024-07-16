Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $160 $330 Save $170 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 won our best overall award for a reason. It features great performance, a premium build, and a two-day battery life. Even though the Galaxy Watch 7 is around the corner, the Watch 6 still has a lot to offer, especially for a Prime Day deal price of $200. $160 at Amazon

Samsung consistently produces some of the best smartwatches available, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series was no exception, earning our top honors. With the Galaxy Watch 7 fast approaching, now is a great time to look to the last generation for cash savings. And there is no better chance than Amazon Prime Day if you want to score the best deal.

This year’s Prime Day doesn’t disappoint, with the Galaxy Watch 6 available for $160 — a massive 47% discount from its launch price. Unlike other tech you usually see at nearly 50% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 isn’t some relic from ancient history. You’re still getting top-of-the-line features, software support, and a premium build for almost half the price.

Read our review Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review: Bright but never bold Call it boring, but it’s still the best Android smartwatch, hands down

What we like about the Galaxy Watch 6

Premium performance with a premium build

Samsung increased the display size of the Galaxy Watch 6, upping it to a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED panel. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 6 is brighter than previous generations, boasting 2,000 nits max brightness, making outdoor visibility more enjoyable. A sapphire crystal also protects it, and I can’t stress enough how much peace of mind that gives you for daily wear. If you’re a watch enthusiast, nothing makes you cringe harder than an accidental bump or brush when you know your glass isn’t sapphire — not a worry with the Galaxy Watch 6. Micro scratches and other unsightly blemishes are kept at bay.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is powered by the Exynos W930, which provides enough power for daily tasks and fitness tracking. It’ll also be receiving the latest update to Wear OS 5, so you won’t feel left behind on new features. For the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung added custom heart rate zones, so your smartwatch can adjust to what’s best for your fitness needs.

We love the Watch 6’s ability to sync modes with your Galaxy phone, allowing you to activate sleep mode on one and have it mirrored on the other. You can also take advantage of newer Wear OS apps, like Audible and WhatsApp, improving the functionality of your smartwatch. Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 is still a top smartwatch, and you don’t want to miss the opportunity to grab it for only $160. But Additional Prime Day deals are also available if this selection doesn't meet your needs.