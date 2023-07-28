The recently-concluded Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event did not fall short when it unveiled the tech giant's freshest slate of gadgets. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 were the main stars of the show, the new Galaxy Watch 6 and its more premium sibling, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, were admittedly hard to ignore. These two wearables are likely shoo-ins for our list of the best Android smartwatches, and while they don't look too different from their predecessors at first glance, they're still worth the upgrade. The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts an enhanced display, chipset, and battery, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a more refined build and a more prominent display. It brings back the iconic rotating bezel, too.

If you're looking to get your hands (or wrist?) on either of the two, or perhaps maybe both, a long list of retailers are offering preorder deals for both Galaxy Watches. But it seems like Best Buy is looking to entice more folks to preorder on its site, as it's currently offering a $50 gift card and a free fabric band upon purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. You'll only receive the $50 credit once your smartwatch ships, but at least you can use it towards another watch band or any other accessory in the future.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

From the outside looking in, the Galaxy Watch 6 may not be starkly different from the Galaxy Watch 5, but that's not necessarily a knock on the new wearable. The Watch 5 remains our darling when it comes to smartwatches, but with the substantial upgrades the Watch 6 presents, it won't be long until it takes its predecessor's place. Built to outperform the 5, the Watch 6 packs an Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, up to a 425mAh battery, and a sapphire crystal display. It also features 20 percent more display area than the Watch 5, and while it doesn't have a rotating bezel like its Classic counterpart, it has a touch-sensitive area around the screen that functions similarly to the physical bezel. It's got significant health and fitness upgrades, too, including enhanced sleep coaching, fall detection, and heart rate zones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

We already waxed poetic about our love for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in our overview of the wearable, but here's a quick lowdown: it technically has the same foundational features as the Watch 6, but it sports a bigger case and has a more traditional look and feel. It has also notably brought back the physical rotating bezel we haven't seen in two years, giving you more control of the watch, at least in the tangible sense. If you want to look more like James Bond than a Spy Kid, then this is the better option — as long as you don't mind the slight price bump, of course.

Ready to make a choice? Take advantage of Best Buy's offer and preorder your new Galaxy watch from the site. Select your wearable of choice and add it to your cart, and the $50 gift card will be added automatically. You also get a bonus fabric band when you push through with your order, and you can select between the classic black color or lavender.