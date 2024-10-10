Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $170 $300 Save $130 If you don't mind buying last year's model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a better buy than the Galaxy Watch 7 right now. It packs almost all the same health-focused features, and right now is available for only $170 in a post-Prime Day deal. $170 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Google Pixel Watch 3 are among the best Android smartwatches worth your hard-earned money. But they're both expensive.

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon dropped Samsung's 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 to just $162, making it a great value pick. While Amazon's second major sales event of the year might be over, it's kept the Galaxy Watch 6 on sale at almost the same price: $170.

That's just $8 more than what the Galaxy Watch 6 was available for during Prime Day. At this price, you won't find any other wearable that gives as much value for money as the Galaxy Watch 6.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal is too good to miss

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 sports a 1.5-inch circular AMOLED screen with a sapphire crystal cover glass on top. Internally, it uses a 5nm Exynos W930 chip, packing a dual-core Coretex-A55 CPU and a Mali-G68 GPU with 2GB RAM. Newer Wear OS smartwatches, like the Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung's own Galaxy Watch 7, pack faster internals and bigger, brighter displays. But they are also considerably more expensive.

Despite its older internals, the Galaxy Watch 6 can still smoothly run Wear OS. Samsung is already running a Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch beta program for the smartwatch, which will add several new features, like Energy Score, personalized Workout routines, and new Sleep indicators. The company promises four major OS updates and five years of security patches for its 2023 smartwatch, so it'll continue to receive major updates for the next few years.

For regular use, the Galaxy Watch 6 will work just fine. Its IP68 chassis can even track your swimming sessions, with NFC support ensuring contactless payments. The BioActive sensor can track more than just your workouts, like your stress levels, blood oxygen status, and blood pressure.

Battery life is the only concern, with the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 unlikely to last a day of heavy use with always-on display enabled. You can opt for the 44mm variant, which is down to $190 from $330, for a longer runtime.

If you're okay with the other compromises and not owning Samsung's latest wearable, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a great buy for $170.