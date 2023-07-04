The mid-year Samsung Unpacked event will occur sometime later this month, with July 26 being rumored to be the possible launch date. Among the plethora of devices expected to debut at the hardware event are the Galaxy Watch 6 and its Classic sibling, which is rumored to bring back the rotating bezel after skipping a generation. A leak by 9to5Google, further fleshed out by Pricebaba, has unearthed additional details on Samsung's upcoming wearables just weeks ahead of the Samsung event.

A total of four Galaxy Watch 6 models were spotted on the Google Play supported devices list by the site, with each featuring two variants, likely for different sizes. Pricebaba claims (via XDA) the Galaxy Watch 6 models bearing the codenames fresh6bl and fresh6bs represent the 44mm and 40mm versions. Similarly, the codenames wise6bl and wise6bs are for the 47mm and 43mm models of the Watch 6 Classic. The screenshot below shows the corresponding model numbers for each version, which were previously spotted by 9to5Google.

This is as official as it gets until Samsung unwraps the new watches in a few weeks' time. In the past, the Google Play supported devices list has been instrumental in confirming certain device attributes ahead of time. As for the Galaxy Watch 6 models, we've recently learned about the potential prices of the smartwatches in France, suggesting that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic could be cheaper than its predecessor. Customers should also be able to pick up the new wearables in either cellular/LTE or Wi-Fi-only models, similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

While there's still some uncertainty about the date when Samsung Unpacked will kick off, the South Korean manufacturer's upcoming devices, by contrast, are not necessarily a secret thanks to countless leaks leading up to the big day. We've already learned a fair bit about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, while the company's Galaxy Tab S9 tablets have also made periodic, unofficial appearances. Meanwhile, recent reporting indicates that the company may not unveil new Galaxy Buds at Unpacked this month.