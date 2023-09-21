The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are two of the leading Wear OS watches and come with all the standard health-tracking bells and whistles we've come to expect in high-end wearables: activity and sleep tracking, body composition estimates, temperature sensor-assisted menstrual cycle tracking, and more. But when paired with the exclusive Samsung Health Monitor mobile app, Samsung's watches can do even more. You can use your watch to quickly and easily take an electrocardiogram (ECG) and share the results with your doctor. In this guide, we explain how.

What is an ECG (EKG)?

ECG (sometimes written as EKG) stands for electrocardiogram. According to the National Institutes of Health, ECGs record electrical impulses that indicate both heart rate and heart rhythm and, in medical settings, can be used to detect potential heart problems like narrowed arteries, irregular heartbeats, and heart attacks.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 takes ECG measurements by monitoring these electrical impulses through your wrist, using a sensor cluster on the watch's underside, and through your opposite index finger, resting on the watch's Home button. Samsung notes that its Health Monitor app does not diagnose medical emergencies like heart attacks. However, it can detect and alert you to arterial fibrillation (AFib), which can be an early indicator of health issues, including the risk of stroke.

Do I need a Samsung phone to take ECG measurements with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6's ECG functionality requires the Samsung Health Monitor mobile app, which is only available through the Galaxy Store for use on Samsung phones. Samsung Health Monitor is not normally available on phones from other manufacturers. While there are ways to get Health Monitor up and running on non-Samsung Android devices, the procedures are hacky and require sideloading modified versions of the app.

Officially speaking, you'll need a Samsung phone to take ECG measurements with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. There are workarounds to this limitation, but they're technical, unsupported, and outside the scope of this guide.

Preparing to take ECG measurements with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

If you haven't used Samsung Health Monitor before, you must set it up before you can record an ECG. Samsung Health Monitor is only officially available on Samsung devices through the Galaxy Store.

Open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your watch. Grant the app permission to access sensor data about your vital signs. Scroll down and tap While using app. If Samsung Health Monitor isn't installed on your phone, you're prompted to download it. On your watch, tap Download the app. The Galaxy Store opens on your phone so that you can download the app. Tap Install. When it's installed, open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your phone. Follow the prompts to set it up.

How to take an ECG measurement with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

When you have the Samsung Health Monitor up and running, it only takes a few taps and less than a minute to get an ECG reading. Here's how to record an ECG on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't diagnose medical emergencies. If you believe you're having a heart attack, seek medical attention immediately.

Open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your watch. Close The watch prompts you to slide it up your wrist for a good fit. After you've done that, scroll down and tap OK. 2 Images Close Gently rest your index finger on the Home button (don't press the button). Keep still and leave your finger on the Home button for 30 seconds. The watch tells you when to stop. 2 Images Close Basic results are shown on the watch. Close For a detailed view of your ECG, open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your phone, then tap the record you want to view. 2 Images Close To share a PDF of your ECG results, tap Share this report. 2 Images Close

And that's all there is to it. Beyond your heart rate, ECG measurements taken on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 likely won't tell you much about your health. Still, sharing abnormal results (like signs of AFib) with healthcare professionals from the Samsung Health Monitor app could save time in diagnosing a larger issue.

