Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $140 $300 Save $160 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 packs everything you'd want from a smartwatch: a bright display with a tough cover glass, advanced health tracking features, and decent battery life. A steep 53% discount drops the watch's price to $140, making it a steal of a deal. $140 at Amazon

Black Friday is a great time to buy a new Android smartwatch. You can get some popular models at heavily discounted prices, saving your hard-earned money. While the Galaxy Watch 6 is no longer Samsung's latest or greatest wearable now, it is still a great smartwatch. And with the device falling to its all-time low price of just $140 — a whopping 53% discount — just a few days ahead of Black Friday, now is the time to pick it up.

The Galaxy Watch 6 delivers almost the same experience as its more expensive and newer siblings, so there's little reason not to pick up Samsung's 2023 smartwatch in this amazing deal.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a steal at its discounted price

Close

The Galaxy Watch 6 looks just like the two Galaxy Watch models before it. But there are some important design changes. A new strap design makes it easier to swap bands. The display is also slightly bigger: a 1.3-inch circular panel on the 40mm variant. Plus, it can hit a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The screen is protected by Sapphire Crystal Glass, ensuring protection against daily abuse.

Internally, the Galaxy Watch 6 uses an Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. While not as fast or efficient as the Exynos W1000 chip inside the Galaxy Watch 7, this is still a respectable SoC for a smartwatch. For health tracking, Samsung's 2023 smartwatch features a BioActive sensor, a temperature sensor, and the regular array of accelerometer, gyro, light sensor, etc.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is getting many of the Galaxy Watch 7 features with the Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch update, making it an even better option, especially at its discounted price of $160. There is a slim chance that you will find a significantly better deal on the watch during Black Friday next week. So, don't hesitate to place your Galaxy Watch 6 order right now.

If you want a bit more battery life, get the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm). It is also down to a lifetime low price of $160 — a big $170 off from its MSRP.