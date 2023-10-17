Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $260 $300 Save $40 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of our favorite smartwatches thanks to its excellent performance, strong battery life, and top-shelf Wear OS experience. And at $40 off, it's even easier to recommend. $260 at Amazon

With the recently launched Pixel Watch 2, the Wear OS smartwatch competition is hotter than ever, but for our money, Samsung's Galaxy Watch line is still leading the pack. The Watch 6 Classic is the current 'best overall' pick in our roundup of the best Android smartwatches, and the base model Watch 6 is our pick for 'best value.' Today, that value gets even better with a $40 discount from Amazon.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

This is one of our favorite smartwatches you can buy right now, at the lowest price we've seen thus far. That should tell you everything you need to know, but we can certainly dig a bit deeper if you'd like. The Galaxy Watch 6 continues Samsung's reign as the leader in Android smartwatches. Sure there are watches that look better or have longer battery life, but the Galaxy Watch really hits a sweet spot with its display, performance, and Wear OS experience. It's also affordable compared to its competitors, and it packs a ton of features.

Among those features is an always-on heart rate monitor that not only aids in fitness tracking, but can detect irregular rhythms to help you catch potential health complications early. It also has Advanced Sleep Coaching with tracking and snore detection, and a BIA sensor for measuring things like body fat, BMI, skeletal muscle, and more. This is all in addition to the standard Wear OS features like fielding messages and phone calls, app notifications, and mobile payments, and you get it all on the largest Galaxy Watch display ever.

Note that this deal is specifically for the 40mm Bluetooth-only model, in the graphite colorway. Other colors and models are also on sale, but the prices vary quite a bit. At $260, we like the Watch 6 a lot, and it's hard to imagine that price dropping much further anytime soon—even with the holidays approaching. So grab yourself a new Galaxy Watch, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bands to accessorize it.