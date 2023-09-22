Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 and its premium sibling, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, both offer exceptional wearables that are both timeless and stylish. With a host of improvements over the Galaxy Watch 5, the latest release quickly took the reigns as the best Android smartwaches money can buy, improving the experience with a refined design and upgraded hardware. Pairing perfectly with Samsung's Galaxy devices, it's also the perfect companion piece for anyone part of the Galaxy ecosystem.

If you haven't joined the Galaxy team, however, then we've got the scoop on how you can score up to 50% off the Galaxy Watch 6 this weekend. Samsung's running some exclusive bundle deals on the Galaxy Watch 6 when you pick up select devices, such as a new Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone or one of the latest Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets, just to name a couple. Depending on the device you go with, you'll save up to $200 on Samsung's latest wearable, offering sizable savings on arguably the best Samsung watch to date.

How to get up to 50% off the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

If you're after the maximum discount, grab yourself one of Samsung's latest devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, or either the Galaxy Tab S9+ or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from the Samsung Store through the links below. Once you've selected the option you'd like to go with, indicated whether or not you'll be trading in a device, and if you're picking up Samsung Care+, head to the cart and you'll be presented with a bevvy of additional offers.

Select either of the Galaxy Watch 6 options and you'll be presented with all of the discounts available or each one. Currently, the 43mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 deals offer the most savings, taking a full $200 off the price and netting you a 50% discount. However, you can score up to 25% off other models, including the 47mm LTE Galaxy Watch 6.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung's new tablet-style phone delivers one impressive device, offering some sizable upgrades over the previous iteration. A more refined design, improved display, and performance enhancements all come together to deliver one of the best foldable phones on the market. Not only an you get a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model through Samsung, you can also get a Galaxy Watch 6 alongside it for upwards of 50% off. $1800 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra might be more phone than some can handle, but there's no denying how powerful and impressive it actually is. Not only is Samsung taking $100 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but bundle a new Galaxy Watch 6 with it and you'll save up to $200 on select models. $1200 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra An absolute unit of a tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features a massive 14.6-inch display with powerful hardware under the hood to tackle everything from gaming to streaming. Samsung is offering a free memory and storage upgrade on select models, as well as taking up to $200 off select Galaxy Watch 6 options. $1200 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ While it features a slightly smaller 12.4-inch screen compared to the Tab S9 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S9+ offers power and performance that's near on par with it. Samsung is also offering a free memory and storage upgrade right now, along with taking up to 50% off select Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic options when you bundle them together. $1000 at Samsung

How to get up to 25% off the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

If you're not quite looking to pony up the cash for Samsung's premium devices, you can still get yourself a discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Some of the base options, including the more affordable Galaxy S23, the base model Galaxy Tab S9, and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 are offering savings of up to $100 on Samsung's wearable if you bundle them together. A couple even have deals of their own on top of this offer, meaning you can get both at a decent price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 $750 $800 Save $50 The flagship Galaxy S23 is a great entry-point intot he Galaxy line of phones, offering a versatile handheld that's great in all scenarios. On top of a $50 discount on both storage options, select Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models receive up to 25% off if you pick one up with your new phone. $750 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 While you'll miss out on the free storage upgrade, the base option Galaxy Tab S9 is still a solid choice if you're after a good tablet. While you can score some additional savings with a trade in, you'll get up to 25% off select Galaxy Watch 6 models when you bundle them together. $800 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung's clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes foldables exciting again, with an impressive set of hardware and a new Flex Window cover screen for an even more intuitive experience. Pick up one through the Samsung Store, and you'll be able to grab either a Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for up to 25% off. $1000 at Samsung

While these offers do require you purchase another Galaxy device to score the discount, they're some of the best Galaxy Watch 6 deals you'll find today. Getting up to $200 off this wearable is nothing to scoff at, and if you've been eyeing any of Samsung's latest devices, there's enough incentive here to actually pick one up to get the deal on the watch.

However, if these deals don't quite tick the box for you, we're just weeks away from Prime Day part two and just under two months away from Black Friday sales. While there's no guarantee we'll see any deals on the Galaxy Watch 6, it's highly likely considering these watches have been out for awhile. Be sure to check back then if you're looking for a price discount on Samsung's latest wearable.