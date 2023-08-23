Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is waterproof, as well as dustproof, sporting an IP68 resistance rating.

Announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is back, and ready to vie for a spot among the best Android smartwatches on the market. Eschewing the sporty outdoor look Samsung opted for last generation with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the 6 series returns to its roots with the Classic, including the snappy, clicky, rotating bezel fans were clamoring for. Of course, for a modern smartwatch to be competitive, it needs to be durable and waterproof to keep up with the burgeoning trend of smartwatch-as-fitness-accessory. The contemporary smartwatch needs to not only resist sweat from wearers grinding out reps in the gym, but go the extra mile to harmlessly wick away rain when you decide a little thunderstorm's not going to deter you from your daily 5K.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic waterproof?

Samsung's clearly paying attention, because the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is not only waterproof, but almost as waterproof as possible, according to the resistance scale, clocking in at an IP68 rating. This also means it's sealed tight against solids, too, so you don't have to worry about your expensive new smartwatch being infiltrated by dust. In fact, the Watch 6 Classic is designed to resist not only the occasional splash of sweat or rainwater, but can survive total immersion in water.

What does the IP68 rating on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic mean?

Resistance ratings for smart devices are calculated using the Ingress Protection (IP) scale. The two digits that follow the IP indicate first the device's protection against solids (dust and other particulates) and against water second. Solids protection is rated from 0 (meaning no protection whatsoever) to 6 (completely sealed against dust). You may have also seen IP ratings with an X in the place of one of the digits, which indicates that the device hasn't been tested/rated for protection against either solids or water. The Watch 6 Classic, therefore, has the highest possible protection against dust with a 6 in the first spot.

The second digit indicates water protection, and ranges from 0 (no protection from water/moisture) all the way to a 9 (meaning it's shielded against high temperature/pressure jets of water). The Watch 6 Classic nearly achieves full marks here as well, coming in at an 8, which indicates that it's protected against being continually immersed in water. This specifically means that it can withstand being dunked in at least one meter of water for 30 minutes, though the actual resistance may be even greater; further resistance past the one meter/30 minute mark is left to the discretion of the manufacturer.

Source: Samsung

The 6 series Galaxy Watch Classic is looking like a modern classic. Not only is it a return to form in many ways, but it's an improvement over previous generations in some significant ways, including the thinner bezel and fancy new 3D Hall sensor). Add in its water resistance rating, and you can feel safe taking it out in the raid or jumping in the pool.