Samsung has been the top dog when it comes to the best Android smartwatches, and for the past year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been the watch to beat. Lo and behold, it seems that Samsung will be the only one to do it themselves, as their next generation of smartwatches hits the market. The standardSamsung Galaxy Watch 6, and the new take on an old classic, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, are here to shake up the wearable world once again. If you're looking to invest in one of Samsung's new watches, we'll break down all the significant differences between the two models and help you decide which watch is best for you.

Price, specs & availability:

The Galaxy Watch 6 and the Classic models will be available in two different sizes; 40mm and 44mm for the Watch 6, and 43mm and 47mm for the Watch 6 Classic. Launching on August 11, you can preorder either watch on July 26, and both watches come with Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled versions if you prefer to have data on your smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will start at $300 and $330 for the 40mm and 44mm models, respectively, while the larger Watch 6 Classic will cost you at least $400 or $430 for the 43mm and 47mm models, respectively. And much like most Samsung devices, it should be available at your favorite retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon, as well as from Samsung directly. The big carriers in the U.S. should likely also have some LTE versions available.

Looking at the specs, you'll see that both these watches have more similarities rather than differences, but there are a few key factors you'll likely want to consider.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Battery Life 30 hours with Always On Display, 40 hours without 30 hours with Always On Display and 40 hours without Onboard GPS Yes Yes Sizes 43mm and 47mm 40mm and 44mm Colors Black and Silver 40mm: Graphite, Gold 44mm: Graphite, Silver CPU Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB 16GB Battery 43mm: 300mAh 47mm: 425mAh 40mm: 300mAh 44mm:425mAh Connectivity LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC LTE 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC Durability 5ATM + IP687 / MIL-STD-810H 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Software Wear OS 4 / OneUi 5 Watch Wear OS 4 / OneUI 5 Watch Health sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Price 43mm: $400 47mm: $430 40mm: $300 44m: $330 Strap Hybrid Eco-Leather Band Sport Band Weight 43mm: 52g 47mm: 59g 40mm: 28.7g 44mm: 33.3g

Design and display

The look and feel of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are the most notable differences when comparing the two watches and will likely be the most significant factor when deciding which one you want.

We already have mentioned that the Watch 6 Classic has a bigger case size, a whole 3mm bigger than its Watch 6 counterparts, but it's also going to feel much heavier on your wrist. That doesn't just come from the size difference but a material difference. The standard Watch 6 is an aluminum case, while the Watch 6 Classic is made from stainless steel, a much heavier metal. It gives the Watch 6 Classic its more traditional look and feel compared to the Watch 6, which looks like a modern-day run-of-the-mill smartwatch/health tracker.

The other big twist on the Watch 6 Classic is the rotating bezel, a fan-favorite feature that some people will be happy to see make its return after being absent from last year's Watch 5 lineup. The physical rotating bezel is certainly a premium touch, and if it's anything like it was on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it will feel awesome for navigating menus.

The non-Classic Watch 6 may not have a bezel that rotates, but it does mimic the feature by using a touch-sensitive area around the screen.

Lastly, even though the case sizes are different, the displays are not. Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a 432 x 432 resolution on their smaller models — 40mm and 43mm. Meanwhile, the larger versions of each watch —44mm and 47mm — house a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 480 x 480 screen resolution. Every model, regardless of size, has an always-on display that's protected by a sapphire crystal lens.

Battery

The battery life of the Galaxy Watch 6 models with similar sizes remains consistent. It should be noted that both the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 and the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are equipped with 300mAh batteries. Meanwhile, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 and the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic come with slightly higher capacity 425mAh batteries. Size doesn't tell the entire story though.

Despite the size differences, Samsung has rated all the Galaxy Watch 6 models for the same amount of battery life, which maxes out at 40 hours without the always-on display running. If you do keep that feature enabled, you're looking at about 30 hours. It's important to note that when we reviewed the Galaxy Watch 5, we did find that the smaller versions fell short of the battery claims Samsung touted. This year, the lineup has slightly bigger batteries than the previous iterations, and Samsung has also lowered its claims. One thing we can say with a fair amount of confidence is your mileage will vary greatly based on how you're using the watch. Lots of exercise tracking or reliance on the GPS will likely ensure that you're charging your watch about every day.

Software and health tracking

If you want to stick with just the standard Galaxy Watch 6, the good news is you won't be missing out on any critical software or health tracking features, as both devices can do all the same things. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are fully equipped with identical health sensors and have the capability of tracking the same parameters, such as activity levels, heart rate, sleep quantity and quality, and body fat percentage. Whether you prefer automatic or manual tracking of your exercise, both watches have you covered. All health data collected is securely stored in the Samsung Health app, ensuring the utmost safety and privacy.

Don't forget, Samsung has a pretty good track record of supporting their devices past launch, and you should be able to expect both models to be supported for up to four years with software updates. So even though both watches launch with WearOS 4 / OneUI 5 Watch, you'll get a few more versions of that software before Samsung stops supporting it sometime in 2027.

Performance

A new processor is powering this generation of Samsung smartwatches: the Exynos W930. It's the debut of this new chip, so it's hard to say exactly what area of the watch will perform better, or if it's even noticeable to the end-user experience at all. Still, in theory, the new chip combined with 2GB RAM, instead of the 1.5GB the Watch 5 had, should make both the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic perform tasks just a little bit better. The storage hasn't changed though, as all models of the Galaxy Watch 6 come with 16GB.

Which is right for you?

The differences between the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are quite minimal, so it's really going to come down to your preference for materials and looks, rather than anything in the performance or functionality of either device.

It's because of this that we'd recommend the standard Galaxy Watch 6 for most people, as it does everything you want your smartwatch/health tracker to do for a whole $100 cheaper.

Of course, the only way you're getting that cool rotating bezel and stainless steel construction is if you opt for the Watch 6 Classic. As long as you're okay with the jump in price, it's a fine premium watch.