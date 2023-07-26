Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Classic, not Pro Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a mostly larger version of the standard Watch 6 that brings back the much-loved rotating bezel from earlier models; however, it's not a replacement for the Watch 5 Pro in terms of extra features and battery life. Pros Stainless steel construction Upgraded processor and RAM More traditional watch feel Cons Not as many features Worse battery life $400 at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 6 lineup was just announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, and it only has two watches, the Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic. You'll notice that the "Pro" moniker is absent from the lineup this time, so that begs the question? Is the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a replacement for the Watch 5 Pro? Here we will break down all the important differences and similarities, so you can decide which watch is right for you.

Price, specs & availability:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched at $450 and only comes in a 45mm case size. As it stands right now, that $450 price tag remains the price at most retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung itself. With the launch of the new Watch 6 series, it's possible that we will see the MSRP come down, but considering there is no direct replacement for the Watch 5 Pro, it may stand for a while yet.

The price difference between the Watch 5 Pro and the Watch 6 Classic isn't too vast; the cheapest 43mm Watch 6 Classic will run you $400, and jumping up to the 47mm case size will cost you at least $430. You'll find the Classic model at all the usual places, and you should find LTE versions at your preferred carrier.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Battery Life 30 hours with Always On Display, 40 hours without Up to 5 days Onboard GPS Yes Yes Sizes 43mm and 47mm 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm CPU Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Exynos W920 (Dualcore, 5nm) RAM 2GB 1.5GB Storage 16GB 16GB Connectivity LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC Bluetooth 5.2 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz & 5GHz / GPS / NFC / LTE Durability 5ATM + IP687 / MIL-STD-810H MIL-STD-810H Health sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall Sensor Heart Rate Monitor, BIA, Continuous SpO2 Price 43mm: $400 47mm: $430 $450 Weight 43mm: 52g 47mm: 59g 46.5g

Design and display

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro by Samsung boasts a premium design that is similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but with some upgraded features. The titanium case and sapphire crystal display cover provide a luxurious feel while keeping the Watch 5 Pro at a much lighter weight. Of course, the stainless steel case of the Watch 6 Classic does provide that weighty heft that is usually associated with traditional watches, which might be what you prefer.

Plus, unlike the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the new version has a sapphire crystal display, meaning it's much more durable than just glass.

While the rotating bezel found in the Classic line is missing in the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the watch still stands out with its unique styling, materials, and larger battery. It also includes outdoor sports-themed watch faces and activity-tracking features that cater to hiking and cycling enthusiasts.

Software and performance

Looking at the spec sheet, you'll notice the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic does come with a new processor, the Exynos W930, as opposed to the W920 inside the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Add in the fact that the latest watch has 2GB RAM instead of just 1.5GB, and in theory, the Watch 6 Classic should be ever-so-slightly faster and a little more powerful. However, year-over-year processor upgrades usually end up providing bumps in performance that aren't incredibly noticeable to the end-user experience, so I don't think you should expect any huge noticeable benefits.

In terms of software, the Watch 6 Classic is launching with the newest Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch software out of the box, while the update to the new software should roll out to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sometime in the near future. And, once again, Samsung has promised four years of major software updates, so the Watch 6 Classic should see support through to 2027, while support will drop for the Watch 5 Pro after 2026.

Health and activity tracking

Both watches are capable of tracking various exercise types, but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers additional features for outdoor enthusiasts, such as GPS mapping for cycling and hiking, although it does not include this feature for running. Although the fitness tracking performance of both watches is commendable, we were not particularly impressed with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as a Garmin-like extreme outdoor activity tracker. If you're seeking this kind of functionality, it might be preferable to consider a specialized fitness tracker. Still, it is a little more advanced than what the Watch 6 Classic offers, so it is the only Galaxy Watch that is tailored toward more adventurous people.

Battery

If the battery life of your smartwatch is a crucial concern of yours, you're likely going to be a bit happier with the Watch 5 Pro, as it has the biggest battery of any Galaxy Watch ever with a 590mAh capacity. We found that the Pro model lasts about two full days of continuous wear without needing to recharge. Still, it falls short of the 80-hour battery life that Samsung rated it when it launched.

With that being said, despite the 43mm version of the Watch 6 Classic having a 300mAh battery and the 47mm model having a 425mAh capacity, Samsung has rated both sizes for a maximum of 40 hours with the always-on display off. If you have the always-on display enabled the whole time, Samsung cites a 30-hour battery life. Of course, your mileage will vary based on how you use your watch, but you likely can expect needing to charge the Watch 6 Classic about once every day and a half or so.

Which is right for you?

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Watch 5 Pro manage to serve two different niches in the smartwatch market. The Watch 5 Pro is more of a fitness tracker for adventure-inclined people, while the Watch 6 Classic is a great smartwatch for people who love the feel and look of a traditional watch. Both devices will pair really well with some of the best Android phones — especially Galaxy phones.

The Watch 6 Classic boasts a new processor, upgraded RAM, a rotating bezel, and that stainless steel finish that some people will just absolutely adore. If you've been waiting to replace your Watch 4 Classic, this is the watch you've likely been hoping to snag.

I would say that given the price difference isn't too drastic between the two devices, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is likely worth considering because of its longer battery life. Not having to charge your smartwatch as often means it spends more time on your wrist doing the things you want it to and tracking all your important metrics. Plus, you will see sales on this model from time to time, making it go below $400. If that's the case it's definitely worth buying over the Watch 6 Classic for most people.