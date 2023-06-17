Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series had a lot going for it, but not everybody was happy with the exclusion of the rotating bezel that lets you control the wearable's UI elements. However, this feature has been rumored to make a comeback this year, at least on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, officially marking its return after a two-year gap. As we count down to the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 6 along with its Classic sibling, a new leak has offered some more renders of both variants, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Starting with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, these renders obtained and published by Winfuture showcase the wearable in just two colors — Black and Silver. However, the site speculates that the manufacturer may release additional color variants in the weeks and months following the launch to spice things up.

3 Images

Close

The rotating bezel is prominently visible in these renders, which is expected to be narrower than it was with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Meanwhile, the home and back buttons from the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have been retained. However, there's now a prominent protrusion between the two physical buttons, a key design change from the predecessor, which offered vacant space between the two keys.

3 Images

Close

Winfuture speculates that Samsung will sell the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 43mm and 47mm variants. Furthermore, this smartwatch will supposedly be available with a leather watch band at launch, further distinguishing itself from the cheaper Galaxy Watch 6 model.

As for the entry-level Galaxy Watch 6, Winfuture reveals three separate color variants for the wearable, with a gold/beige version joining silver and black. The two side buttons from the Galaxy Watch 5 are returning here, although there aren't any visual changes that we can spot just yet. Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and its Classic sibling will support 5ATM water resistance out of the box, per Winfuture.

3 Images

Close

As per well-known tech news leaker Ice Universe, Samsung could outfit the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a larger 1.47-inch screen while bumping up the resolution to match the display size upgrade. The Exynos W980 SoC is also rumored to make it to the two wearables, potentially enabling a 10% bump in performance compared to the Galaxy Watch 5's dual-core Exynos W920.

The two new smartwatches will break cover during next month's Samsung Unpacked event. While the dates are still not confirmed, the company is likely to schedule its event in late July. We do know, however, that this year's Unpacked will be held in Seoul, South Korea, a first for the electronics giant. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to be the headliners during the event, backed by the two new Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches and potentially the Galaxy Tab S9 series as well.