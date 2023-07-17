The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor have been some of our favorites among the sea of models running Wear OS, ticking all the right boxes. Understandably, we're rather excited about this year’s Galaxy Watch 6 series, which should debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 later this month. Samsung has gone to great lengths to stay secretive about upcoming products, while tweet-happy leakers have kept us well-fed with juicy details. The latest to arrive attempt to reveal the exact sizes for all Galaxy Watch 6 models, with a few more images to gawk at.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in three sizes, with your choices changing depending on which version we're looking at — 40mm and 44mm for the base model, and a 45mm Watch 5 Pro. However, 9to5Google spotted a Korean retailer’s listing for the Galaxy Watch 6 series clearly spelling out all the sizes, and we are in for a surprise that’s 2mm bigger, literally. This year, Samsung seems to be planning to deliver 40mm and 44mm case options for the Galaxy Watch 6 and a choice between 43mm and 47mm for the Watch 6 Classic.

That would make the 47mm Classic model the largest Galaxy Watch we have seen yet, with only the Watch 4 Classic coming a close second with its 46mm option. The retailer’s website also confirms the LTE and Wi-Fi models will share the same size options.

6 Images Close

We saw a few leaked renders of the wearable this time last month, but now, we get a closer look at the Galaxy Watch 6 models with 96 new leaked renders shared by SnoopyTech on Twitter. This seems to be a larger collection of all the possible strap and material combos Samsung may offer with the Galaxy Watch 6, but it tacitly adds support for several technical details we have been hearing about in the last few months.

6 Images Close

The images appear to illustrate the quick disconnect button underneath the straps, hopefully making strap changes much more convenient. These also suggest the Galaxy Watch 6 series will be made in Vietnam, with sapphire crystal glass and water resistance up to 5 ATM.

For more information and confirmation of the above details, the wait shouldn't be too long. Samsung has confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26, which is just over a week away. With any luck, we will see the Galaxy Watch 6 series make its debut then.