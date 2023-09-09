Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rated as "dust-tight" with the highest possible IP68 certification, providing excellent protection against dust ingress.

Dust can be harmful to smartwatches as it contains particles that can corrode and damage the device's electronics, affecting its lifespan and functionality.

In addition to its dust resistance, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is durable and features a scratch-resistant display, stainless-steel casing, and military-grade fabrication for sports and travel.

Quick answer: Yes. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is dustproof - it carries the IP68 ingress protection rating indicating that the watch is dust-tight in specific conditions.

The eagerly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has impressive upgraded specifications including its rotating bezel, generous 1.5-inch display, and the future-forward Wear OS 4 operating system. But the resistance of its hardware against dust and moisture ingress will determine its longevity and performance.

Thankfully, Samsung has ensured that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has the highest ingress protection rating against dust, meaning that this smartwatch is rated as "dust-tight".

Is Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic dustproof?

Samsung has tested the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and its other smartwatches by the International Electrotechnical Commission’s Ingress Protection ratings system. The smartwatch has undergone a variety of dust exposure tests in a controlled environment.

The watches carry the IP68 certification, where the '6' refers to dust resistance - the highest possible rating in the system. But it's important to note that the dust-tight rating applies to specific situations and does not cover excessive exposure or deliberate damage.

What does dust do to a smartwatch?

Dust may seem harmless, but it can do a lot of damage to electronic products like smartwatches. Dust contains a range of particles, including sand, salts, and soot, which can have a corrosive effect. When dust settles on the surfaces of your watch it gradually works its way into the device’s seams and crevices.

If it penetrates the watch casing or sticks to metal surfaces, the dust particles act as a humectant, attracting moisture which accelerates the corrosion of your watch’s electronics and shortens its lifespan. The physical presence of dust in the watch can also cause mechanical and electrical dysfunction, preventing accurate health monitoring and charging of your smartwatch.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic durable?

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is Samsung’s most durable watch so far, with a variety of improvements to earlier designs like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Aside from its impressive water and dust resistance, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also features a scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal glass display, stainless-steel casing, and MIL-STD-810 military-grade fabrication that can keep up with sports, travel, and even a shower.

How can I protect my Samsung smartwatch from dust?

Samsung recommends that you regularly clean your watch to prevent the build-up of dust on the watch and its strap band. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can be wiped with a soft, lint-free cloth, ensuring that it is completely dried from sweat and moisture. Ingrained dirt can be gently removed using a damp, soft-bristled toothbrush.

A Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case is another way to prevent direct exposure of your smartwatch to dust. A case and screen protector reinforce your smartwatch against impacts and abrasions with a variety of designs that can be tailored to your style.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic keeps up with the most active lifestyles with a generous 1.3-inch display, rotating bezel, and boosted battery capacity. Don't be afraid to push this smartwatch to its limits as it has the highest IP68 rating for water and dust ingress protection, protecting its performance in the most rugged conditions. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Samsung