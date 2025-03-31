Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $200 $430 Save $230 With the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung brings back the fan-favorite with some serious upgrades: a bigger, bolder case and the return of that satisfying physical rotating bezel. You get that timeless watch look without sacrificing any of the smart features that make the regular Watch 6 so capable. $200 at Amazon

There is no doubt that Samsung is the dominant force in the smartwatch market, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the star of the show. But not everyone wants to drop big bucks on a top-tier model. If you're after a solid deal, now is your chance.

For a limited time, the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in black colorway is up for grabs on Amazon for just $200, way down from its original $430 price, as part of the retailer's Spring Sale. This price is for the Bluetooth version. If you need LTE, the 47mm model is also discounted to $320 from its usual $480.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic?