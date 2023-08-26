Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Astro Edition is a limited-edition space-themed wearable dedicated to astronomy and mathematics enthusiasts in the MENA region.

It features a rotating "Black Astro" bezel and comes in a 47mm size.

The Astro Edition package includes an extra fabric strap, exclusive software features like a compass complication and solar/lunar tracker, and access to Samsung's VIP exclusive promotion store.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the Korean giant's latest, and currently the only, wearable running Wear OS 4. It is among our favorite Android smartwatches thanks to its excellent suite of features, all-day battery life, and modern design. If you are not fond of the look of the regular Watch 6 Classic, Samsung is now offering a space-themed version of the wearable with a stealthier look. The limited-edition Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Astro Edition is inspired by and dedicated to the explorers and innovators in the field of astronomy and mathematics from the MENA region.

So, what's special about the Watch 6 Classic Astro Edition? Samsung claims it features a "timeless design" with a rotating "Black Astro" bezel. It is only available in 47mm size, so if you prefer smaller watches, look elsewhere.

The Astro Edition package comes bundled with an extra fabric strap, Astro Edition collectibles, and some exclusive software features, like a special watch face with a compass complication, solar and lunar tracker, and more. Additionally, you'll gain access to Samsung's VIP exclusive promotion store by buying the Watch 6 Classic Astro Edition.

This is the first time Samsung has unveiled a limited-edition Galaxy product for the Middle East and North Africa region. The watch will go on sale in the following areas: Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and the UAE. You can purchase the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Astro Edition directly from Samsung's website. The wearable will not make its way to the US and other markets.