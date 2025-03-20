Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $229 $400 Save $171 Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 series brings back the Classic variant, and it’s got some standout upgrades: a bigger case and the return of the beloved physical rotating bezel. These tweaks add a touch of classic charm while keeping all the smart features you’d expect from the standard Watch 6. $229 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Ultra might be Samsung’s peak in its smartwatch lineup, but its rugged design isn’t for everyone, especially if you prefer a more classic, refined look. Plus, with its hefty price tag, it’s not exactly an easy buy for most people. So, if you want a stylish smartwatch that pairs well with formal wear without breaking the bank, grabbing the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a no-brainer.

And right now, Amazon is dropping a seriously sweet deal you won’t want to miss: the 43mm silver US version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Bluetooth) is now 43% off, slashing the price to just $229.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic?

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a standout Android smartwatch, tied for first place with the Galaxy Watch 6, thanks to its bright display and super-easy band-swapping system. Packed with advanced sensors, it’s a powerhouse for health tracking, offering everything from ECG and blood oxygen monitoring to body composition analysis and even temperature checks. While it works best with Galaxy phones, most of its health features (minus the ECG) are still solid on other Android devices.