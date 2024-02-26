Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $280 $400 Save $120 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now down to its lowest price ever, with a new $119.99 discount. Be sure to grab it while you can. $280 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now if you're an Android smartphone user. The wearable has a sleek design and offers a rotating bezel that not only looks good but is also great for navigating the menu system of the watch.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the more premium offering, and for that reason, does cost a little more, coming in with a starting price of $399.99. With that said, we've managed to find a phenomenal deal that knocks $119.99 off, bringing the watch down to just $280 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about buying a new smartwatch, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic?

When it comes to the hardware, this 43mm model comes with a 1.31-inch AMOLED screen that's protected by sapphire glass, and offers excellent durability thanks to its stainless steel case. You're going to get specifications that live up to the MIL-STD-810H standard, and an IP68-rating for water and dust protection. Those looking to take a swim and dive with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be happy to know that, with its 5ATM rating, it can survive in water up to 50 meters for up to 10 minutes.

This smartwatch is powered by WearOS, with an excellent menu system packed with plenty of features. When it comes to metrics, the watch has the ability to track heart rate, sleep, stress, and other data. There's also fitness tracking with physical activities like running and swimming, with an assistant that can help you get the best results from your work-outs. You can also access a wealth of supported apps from the Google Play Store.

Overall, you won't find a better smartwatch than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. And while it's normally priced at $399.99, you can now score a major discount on the watch, which brings it down to one of its lowest prices yet. If you do manage to pick one up, just be sure to grab some accessories, so you can get the best of the watch, like protecting it with a case, or spicing things up with a new watch band.