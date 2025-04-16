Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $199 $400 Save $201 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a bigger version of the standard Watch 6. It returns the much-loved rotating bezel from earlier models, plus all the vanilla Watch 6 improvements. Right now, you can score this watch for just $199. $199 at Amazon

Despite releasing its Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung has yet to update its Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with something new. Now, normally, we wouldn't really mind this, because, well, what's new is most likely always better. But the Classic has a special place within wearables, as it was the last Samsung watch to feature a physical rotating bezel.

Now, the great thing about this watch is that it's still supported, and will be for some years to come. The even better news is that this watch is now seeing an extreme discount that drops it to the lowest price we've ever seen. For a limited time, you can pick up the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for just $199, which is half off its original retail price.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic?

When it comes to size, this is the 43mm version and features a bright and beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED display. The watch is powered by Samsung's Exynos W930 SoC, which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It runs Google's Wear OS platform, which provides access to some of the best apps that you can find for wearables.

As far as the design goes, you're getting something that looks super sleek, and it can be dressed up or down without skipping a beat. The watch also comes with a variety of sensors that can track your physical activities, along with sleep and stress levels. And best of all, Samsung has promised years of support for this watch, so it'll just get better and better.

And since this is a smartwatch, you'll get notifications sent to your wrist from a connected device, along with the ability to take and make calls too. There's also Samsung Pay, which will allow you to make payments using the watch at support terminals. And just in case you like to add a little flair to your watches, you'll be happy to know that you can always swap the bands out.

While it is a little older, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still worth picking up, especially at its newly discounted price. For $199, you won't find a better smartwatch. So get it while you can because don't think this deal's going to be around for long.