Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $180 $400 Save $220 Samsung's latest generation of the Galaxy Watch 6 comes in a larger Classic version. It sports a bigger case and a physical rotating bezel to control the watch, alongside all the other welcome improvements in the vanilla Watch 6. $180 at Amazon $250 at Samsung $220 at Best Buy

We've seen plenty of great deals on smartwatches over the past month. But this has to be the absolute best deal we've seen on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic as it falls to just $180.

While the 43mm model normally comes priced at $400, you can now score this discount from Amazon that knocks a whopping 55% off. This price is unheard of, so get it while you can before it's gone.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic?

When the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has to be an all-time favorite when it comes to smartwatches. Sure, Samsung has already introduced a new model for this year with the Galaxy Watch 7, but that watch is missing one key thing — a physical rotating bezel.

While this may seem like a small thing, it really does add another dynamic to the watch, where it's looks or actually functionality. When it comes to other parts of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, you're going to get excellent build quality here, along with a screen that's vibrant.

Furthermore, since it's powered by Google's Wear OS, you'll also have access to plenty of popular apps as well. Samsung has recently updated this watch to add more features, while also prolonging its life for years to come.

As you might expect, the watch can track health and fitness metrics with ease, thanks to an abundance of required sensors, while also providing insight into stress levels and sleep quality. Plus, you can stay connected with alerts for messages and calls.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can also make checkout at stores more convenient and seamless with Samsung Pay. Just tap the watch to a compatible terminal and you're good to go. This watch really can do it all and looks good doing it.

Grab the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at this price while you can. It was one of the best watches when it first came out, and it still delivers plenty of bang for your buck, especially at its newly discounted price.